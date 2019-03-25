The City of Edmonton is hoping a series of new workshops for small business will help local entrepreneurs navigate the often complicated process of getting permits.

The Grindstone Bistro is just six weeks away from opening for the season, where droves of people come out and settle on its patio during the summer months. Its success, however, didn’t come easily.

“There were some ups and downs with process of just going back and forth to figure out what would work based on our patio based on our property line,” said Joses Martin, Manager of Grindstone Theatre.

Martin is now sharing his experience with the hope of helping other business owners streamline their applications.

His story is included as part of a new series of workshops being put on by the City.

“To really help map out that dream journey from the dream, through the regulations, to that opening day,” said Lesley Vaage, planner for the City of Edmonton. “If we can catch people earlier on in the process, when they're just getting started or before they get started they tend to have a more successful and a more streamlined experience."

It’s the second session of its kind, the first one was focused on microbreweries while the next one will be catered to home businesses.

Business owners can sign up for the classes, but spaces are limited and demand is high.

“It's free, but sold out completely within I think 48 hours,” said Vaage.

Ed Donszelmann, owner of OTTO Food & Drink, tried to get permits for his business years ago and faced difficulty during the process. He says the workshops could benefit everyone.

“The more small business, independent businesses we have in Edmonton the more money stays in Edmonton right as opposed to the big boxes that are owned out of the states,” said Donszelmann.

The next class takes place on April 3.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Regan Hasegawa.