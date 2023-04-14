News Year's Day killing in Edmonton a case of mistaken identity: police

One person has been charged in connection with the death of a man and the shooting of his daughter in Edmonton in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Barinder Singh, 51, and his 21-year-old daughter Tavneet Kaur were shot in their home at 16A Avenue and 38 Street shortly before 2:45 a.m.

Singh died in hospital, his daughter was later released.

Investigators have now determined the shooting, while targeted, was a case of mistaken identity.

On Feb. 14, the Edmonton Police Service says a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Tevahn Orr, 31.

On March 21, Orr turned himself into the Hamilton Police Service.

He has since been transported to Edmonton, and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm with intent.