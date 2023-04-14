News Year's Day killing in Edmonton a case of mistaken identity: police

Jasjeet Kaur and her husband Barinder Singh (Credit: Jasjeet Kaur.) Jasjeet Kaur and her husband Barinder Singh (Credit: Jasjeet Kaur.)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island