No apologies necessary: Indoor gym offers neurodiverse kids opportunities to play

A new kid's gymnasium in south Edmonton is helping to redefine what it means to offer families inclusive entertainment.

We Rock The Spectrum, an interactive indoor playground offering a sensory-friendly experience for neurodiverse children, opened in Edmonton, marking its second location in Canada.

Owner Maria Thomas says she decided to open the facility after facing pushback elsewhere.

"When I moved to Edmonton, I was really trying to find a place where I could take my son, who is under the spectrum and my other neurotypical children to one place where they could play together," Thomas said.

For Thomas, having children with sensory processing disorders can mean meltdowns or moments where quiet is required.

That's why the motto of the playground is a place where you never have to say I am sorry.

"So many parents who have been on this journey will understand," she added. "It's always like apologizing; when you go outside, our kids are not behaving well. I'm sorry, we have to leave.

"We've been pushed out, kicked out, and to save our embarrassment, have left so many places."

The inclusive gym welcomes any children, Thomas says, helping parents teach young kids how to play with their peers and others to be patient.

"It's beautiful," she said. "We call it inclusive, but we say that children are okay no matter what they do. They are still welcome. Their behaviour is not going to be sending them out of our doors."

The facility even features a calming room and hosts special events, like parent night out drop-offs and birthday parties.

"My son was never invited to birthday parties," Thomas said. "We welcome kids with all abilities."

"That's something I am very happy about."

Children enjoy the inclusive play space at We Rock The Spectrum in Edmonton (CTV News Edmonton/Alison MacKinnon).

Barbara Lopetinsky told CTV News Edmonton that taking her children to the park offered a sense of relief as a parent since she didn't have to explain or apologize for her son's behaviour.

"That's always an issue if your child doesn't stand in line or just like grabs something," Lopetinsky said. "Obviously, we are trying to teach them to not do those things, but the other parents (here) understand."

"We go to other indoor playgrounds, but this one is really cool because it has a lot of different equipment that you don't see at other places," she added. "And it's a nice size that they can't get lost in. That's a problem in other playgrounds."

To kids, it's just playing, but most of the equipment offers sensory therapy and other benefits.

We Rock The Spectrum's calming room (CTV News Edmonton/Alison MacKinnon).

Thomas hopes that the facility ends up helping show the importance of inclusion.

"From the way kids are being diagnosed, the rate is growing so rapidly," she said. "I think it's time for parents and communities to teach their neurotypical children how to accommodate these children into their lives."