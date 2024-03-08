No fraud charges laid in 2017 UCP leadership race investigation

No charges will be laid in the fraud investigation into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, Alberta RCMP announced Friday.

Since 2019, provincial police have been investigating allegations of voter fraud as well as fraud in connection to candidate Jeff Callaway’s so-called Kamikaze campaign.

“The investigation did not uncover evidence to establish that Callaway, or any other person, committed a criminal offence,” RCMP said in a media release.

Investigators discovered fewer than 200 “suspicious votes” but there was “insufficient evidence to lay a charge.”

Jason Kenney won the UCP race in October 2017, three weeks after Callaway dropped out.

