EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • No fraud charges laid in 2017 UCP leadership race investigation

    Share

    No charges will be laid in the fraud investigation into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, Alberta RCMP announced Friday.

    Since 2019, provincial police have been investigating allegations of voter fraud as well as fraud in connection to candidate Jeff Callaway’s so-called Kamikaze campaign.

    “The investigation did not uncover evidence to establish that Callaway, or any other person, committed a criminal offence,” RCMP said in a media release.

    Investigators discovered fewer than 200 “suspicious votes” but there was “insufficient evidence to lay a charge.”

    Jason Kenney won the UCP race in October 2017, three weeks after Callaway dropped out.

    More to come…

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News