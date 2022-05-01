No Frills grocery store coming to Londonderry Mall
A new grocery store will be opening up in Londonderry Mall this December.
In a social media post Sunday, Londonderry announced No Frills would open in the mall's southwest corner.
"We know how much you've missed having a grocery store here at Londonderry," the mall said. "We can't wait to open the doors to No Frills."
A Save on Foods location previously occupied the space.
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Couple marries in shelter in Ukraine amid ongoing war
On Saturday, a couple got married in a refugee shelter in Dnipro, Ukraine, the bride wearing a donated dress and guests in jeans crowding into the shelter to wish them well.
Guy Lafleur lies in state as Montreal Canadiens fans pay respects
Habs fans are saying their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend lies in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
Russians plunder US$5M farm vehicles from Ukraine -- to find they've been remotely disabled
Russian troops in the occupied city of Melitopol have stolen all the equipment from a farm equipment dealership. But after a journey of more than 1,100 kilometres , the thieves were unable to use any of the equipment -- because it had been locked remotely.
Police play Disney tunes to prevent video of them on patrol being posted online, California lawmaker claims
A California lawmaker says police in Santa Ana have been playing loud, copyrighted music so that videos of them on patrol would likely be taken down if it was posted online.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share new photos to celebrate Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate marked their second child’s seventh birthday with a set of photos depicting Princess Charlotte with the family dog.
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
Naomi Judd inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame day after her death
Naomi Judd's daughters honoured her during her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday night, just one day after they announced her death.
'We appreciate every kind word': Community BBQ held to welcome Ukrainian refugees
As Ukrainians continue to flee their war-torn country, many who have already left, have found asylum in Canada.
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta.
RCMP say a 20-year-old woman has died after a driver in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway struck her. Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.
Kids Help Phone benefits from Calgary charity walk
A charity event aimed at raising funds for a hotline to help children and youth who are in distress took place in Calgary on Sunday.
Sask. Indigenous man says centuries-old Papal policy still affects people today
Wayne Poitras from Peepeekisis First Nation says many of the problems First Nations people face today are rooted in the doctrine of discovery.
Saskatoon SPCA could have new contract with city by July to address 'financial strain' of running pound
Saskatoon SPCA executive director Graham Dickson hopes the organization will be able to negotiate a new contract with the City of Saskatoon to run the city's pound by July.
'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schools
The Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.
‘Help our earth to be a better place’ community groups clean up Regina’s parks
As the snow melts, spring brings a fresh start to every year, best started with a deep clean.
-
Tradition returns to Battle of the Atlantic ceremony
A large crowd gathered under grey skies in Halifax’s Point Pleasant Park Sunday to mark 77-years since the historic Battle of the Atlantic.
First cruise ship in more than two years docked in Sydney, N.S., Sunday
The weather was cloudy and cold, but it didn't dampen spirits as the first cruise ship in more than two years arrived in Sydney, N.S., on Sunday.
High building costs, labour shortage top of mind at Fredericton Home Show
The pandemic was to blame for the home show’s hiatus, but it’s also responsible for a lot of headaches in the home building industry.
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
Toronto police identify 18-year-old man killed in shooting
Toronto police have identified the 18-year-old man killed in a double shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday.
Anti-capitalism protest leads to broken windows, one officer and one citizen injured
An anti-capitalism protest near Place du Canada in downtown Montreal turned violent on Sunday, according to police (SPVM), with demonstrators throwing rocks and officers using "chemical irritants" to disperse the crowd.
'Happening all over again': investigation into Montreal care home after allegations of inadequate conditions
A Montreal woman says her mother was soiled for hours while waiting for assistance at CHSLD Vigi Reine-Elizabeth.
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service
Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.
-
-
Cyclists peddled through the streets of Ottawa to support childhood cancer care and research at CHEO.
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000
A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.
'It was never a hesitation for us to help': Kitchener family prepares to house Ukrainian family
Fleeing a war-torn country is not a foreign experience for Shaunna Mckenzie and her family.
Sault bowlers off to national championships
A group of bowlers in Sault Ste. Marie is getting ready to represent northern Ontario at the 2022 Canadian Youth Bowling Championships.
Access Better Living opens new centre with new programming for adults
A vision for more services for children and adults with developmental disabilities is now a reality in the Timmins area.
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.
24-year-old woman killed in Transcona area crash Sunday: police
Winnipeg police were on scene of a fatal crash Sunday morning in the Transcona area.
Winnipeg's mayoral race kicks off with three candidates
The race to become Winnipeg's next mayor is officially on, with three candidates starting their campaigns.
Province in 'high state of readiness' for 2009 flood levels
The Manitoba government continues to monitor flood levels in the province and is in a “high state of readiness for 2009 spring flood levels in the Red River Valley.”
B.C. property owners face $52K in real estate fees even though sale never happened
A Metro Vancouver couple is left facing tens of thousands of dollars in real estate commission fees, even though the sale of their properties never actually went through.
'Suspicious device' along route delayed start of Vancouver marathon, police say
Vancouver police say a suspicious device that they believe was "strategically placed" to disrupt the BMO Vancouver Marathon Sunday morning has been "rendered inert."
12-year-old girl raises $33K for children’s hospice in Vancouver marathon
All 18,500 participants in the BMO Vancouver Marathon had their own reasons for showing up, including one 12-year-old who was fundraising for Canuck Place Children's Hospice.
Pickleball's growth raises a racket in Victoria, amid bans over noise complaints
Pickleball players readily admit their sport makes noise, but complaining about the sound of people having a healthy good time is out of bounds, say players and officials.
Woman missing since last weekend was last seen at Victoria International Airport, RCMP say
Police in Saanich are asking the public for help locating a woman last seen at Victoria International Airport last weekend.
Bamfield road upgrades have residents excited about growth
The road to Bamfield remains a dusty, bumpy route, but upgrades are underway, and the community is expecting them to have a significant impact.