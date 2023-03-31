No gun found at Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT station despite initial report: police
A person reportedly carrying a gun was the reason LRT service on Edmonton's Capital and Metro lines stopped during Friday's morning commute.
"At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, ETS Security reported to police that there was an alleged gun on the LRT. Due to the nature of the call, EPS’ Tactical Unit responded to the LRT car in question and took one male into custody," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said in a statement.
"No other occupants were inside the car at the time and no gun was located."
CTV News Edmonton saw emergency responders carry a person off of a train car and into an ambulance.
Sheppard said the male was taken to hospital to be assessed.
Edmonton Transit Service warned riders of delays around 8:30 a.m. caused by an "unplanned incident" near the University of Alberta Hospital.
At 10 a.m., the director of branch operations told CTV News Edmonton ETS was working to resume service.
"Due to an alleged security-related incident, Capital/Metro Line trains experienced delays and minor disruptions this morning. With the help of Edmonton Police Service, we were able to resolve the situation safely and efficiently, without incident," Ryan Birch said in a statement.
"We are currently working to resume regular Capital/Metro Line LRT service. We appreciate our riders’ patience during this time."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were trying to cross U.S. border: police
The six people whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
Ottawa gives final approval for Rogers $26B purchase of Shaw
Rogers Communications Inc's $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. cleared the last regulatory hurdle Friday, more than two years after the deal was first announced.
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday after his indictment in New York City, court officials said Friday, his formal surrender and arrest presenting the historic, shocking scene of a former U.S. commander in chief forced to stand before a judge.
These are the conditions -- and penalties if violated -- of the Rogers-Shaw deal
Canadian Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has approved Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion takeover of rival telecom Shaw Communications Inc., but there are conditions attached and penalties of up to $1 billion if the companies violate them.
Syphilis cases in babies skyrocket in Canada amid health-care failures
The numbers of babies born with syphilis in Canada are rising at a far faster rate than recorded in the United States or Europe, an increase public health experts said is driven by increased methamphetamine use and lack of access to the public health system for Indigenous people.
'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer
A Santa Fe judge on Friday accepted a plea deal, bringing the first conviction for the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust" in New Mexico.
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole not seeking re-election, leaving this spring
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring. The Ontario MP led the Conservatives and served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022, when a majority of his caucus voted to remove him from the post.
Oscar Pistorius denied parole as Reeva Steenkamp's parents oppose his early release
Disgraced South African Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole, the lawyer for Reeva Steenkamp's parents said after the parole hearing.
Trump's indictment in New York: Here's what to know
The vote of a Manhattan grand jury to indict the Republican former president on charges related to hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign catapults the now-candidate Donald Trump into a new era of legal risk and complicates his attempts to return to the White House.
Calgary
-
'Into the air': One victim of Calgary house explosion likely in hospital for 6 months
A member of Calgary's South Sudanese community says 10 victims of a home explosion were blown into the air before falling into a fiery basement below.
-
No ‘April Fools’ Joke: Albertans to see carbon tax increase on April 1, higher rebates also expected
Calgarians can expect to pay more to fill up their car or heat their homes starting Saturday when the federal government’s carbon tax is set to increase national carbon prices.
-
Crash near High River, Alta. closes section of Highway 2A
Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash on Highway 2A south of Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
'Learn to live with this': Humboldt focuses on future 5 years after bus crash
Kevin Garinger says it feels like the passage of time is inexplicable. The five years since a deadly bus crash changed his city, his hockey team and his life sometimes feel like a lifetime. Other times it feels like yesterday.
-
Defence attempts to raise doubts during final day of arguments in Saskatoon murder trial
All evidence and testimony has been presented in the case against a man accused of first-degree murder in his girlfriend's death.
-
Some in Saskatoon 'flat out' refusing delivery of city's new green waste bins
Some Saskatoon residents have been refusing to accept the green carts when they’re delivered by the city, but that won’t save them from a monthly fee.
Regina
-
'It’s bullying': Regina TikTok account faces backlash for sharing videos of vulnerable people in crisis
Videos posted on TikTok showing people in Regina in the midst of mental health crises show the stigma still attached to addictions, advocates say.
-
'Embarrassing and hurtful': Sask. woman denied service because of ‘cultural’ facial tattoo
A First Nation woman was denied service at a Prince Albert bar because of her facial tattoo.
-
'Learn to live with this': Humboldt focuses on future 5 years after bus crash
Kevin Garinger says it feels like the passage of time is inexplicable. The five years since a deadly bus crash changed his city, his hockey team and his life sometimes feel like a lifetime. Other times it feels like yesterday.
Atlantic
-
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.S. doctor denies alleged negligence in case of woman who died after long ER wait
A doctor named in a lawsuit after a Nova Scotia woman died in hospital following a long wait to see a physician has denied allegations from the family that he failed in his duties.
-
Trudeau in Moncton area Friday for three events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Greater Moncton area Friday for three separate events.
Toronto
-
'The sweetest guy that I knew': Oshawa pawn shop employee gunned down outside store
Details are starting to emerge about the man fatally shot in the parking lot outside an Oshawa pawn shop late Thursday evening.
-
10-year-old boy dead after chain-reaction crash on QEW
A 10-year-old boy is dead following a chain-reaction crash on the QEW. The highway was closed for several hours as police worked to piece together exactly what happened.
-
Accused John Tory egger charged with mischief
The individual who allegedly threw eggs at former Toronto Mayor John Tory’s office in February is now facing charges.
Montreal
-
Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were trying to cross U.S. border: police
The six people whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
Hydro-Quebec: rates increase on Saturday, capped at 3%
Hydro-Québec annual indexation of its electricity rates will take effect this Saturday, capped at 3 per cent. The Crown corporation says that for residential customers, the monthly impact of the 3 per cent increase would be $2.28 for a five-and-a-half dwelling, $4.27 for a 111-square-metre home, $5.65 for a 158-square-metre home and $6.97 for a 207-square-metre home.
-
Quebec cracks down on Airbnb after deadly fire as some continue to evade rules
The Quebec government's crackdown on Airbnb has upended Montreal's short-term rental market, leading some to welcome the changes and others scurrying to evade the new rules.
Ottawa
-
Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were trying to cross U.S. border: police
The six people whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
-
Fatal fire in Kingston, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a fire in a home on Montreal Street in Kingston, Ont. at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Inquest jury rules Beau Baker’s death a suicide
The inquest jury found that Beau Baker, 20, died by suicide with the cause of death being a gunshot wound in the torso.
-
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
-
'Thank you for playing': The ace of spades has finally been found in the Hagersville 'Catch the Ace'
After an elusive 45-week draw, the ace of spades has finally been found in the Hagersville ‘Catch the Ace.’
Northern Ontario
-
Six arrested, 2.7 kilos cocaine seized in massive drug bust in Sudbury, GTA
Ontario's guns and gangs team says with the help of police in Sudbury and Durham, it has disrupted a large drug trafficking operation, seizing 2.7 kilograms of cocaine and arresting six.
-
Northern Ont. man receives lifetime hunting ban, fined $5,000 for grouse stash
A northern Ontario man has been banned from licenced hunting and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to having more than six times the legal limit of grouse and obstructing conservation officers.
-
Orillia, Ont. subcontractor faces 21 charges in human trafficking investigation
Police arrested a Simcoe County man and charged him with 11 counts of human trafficking and 10 counts of material benefits in trafficking of persons.
Winnipeg
-
'I don't feel right paying that money': Winnipeg man fighting phone bill exceeding $3,000
A Winnipeg parent is fighting to have his child's phone bill lowered after it was 10 times higher than normal.
-
Siloam Mission changing entry rules, removing sobriety requirement
A Winnipeg homeless shelter is making changes to its entry policy and removing its sobriety requirement.
-
4 teens dead after crash involving semi-truck near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP
Four teenagers are dead, and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Gilbert Plains, Man. Wednesday night.
Vancouver
-
Heavy, late season snowfall coming for B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway: Environment Canada
Drivers on British Columbia's Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt are being warned to prepare for a heavy, late season snowfall through Saturday.
-
'We feel the urgency': B.C. housing minister addresses Riverview re-development delays
British Columbia’s housing minister called the lands around the shuttered Riverview Hospital a “huge opportunity” as he offered a slightly different explanation about the delay in planning the redevelopment of the site.
-
1 man dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycles crash in Surrey suburb
A crash between two people riding motorcycles in Surrey’s Cloverdale neighbourhood turned fatal Thursday night, according to Mounties.
Vancouver Island
-
'Healing each other': Island charity pairs veterans with rescue dogs to train into service dogs
A non-profit in central Vancouver Island is teaching rescue dogs, and people, a few new tricks.
-
Replacement secured for 'unsafe' Port Renfrew school with tiny population
A remote community on the west coast of Vancouver Island has secured a replacement for its seismically unsafe elementary school. With 18 students enrolled, it’s one of the least-populated schools on the island.
-
136 new supportive housing units opening in Greater Victoria this spring
Three new supportive housing facilities containing more than 130 units are opening in B.C.’s capital region over the next several months, the provincial and federal governments announced Friday.