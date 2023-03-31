No gun found at Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT station despite initial report: police

A person reportedly carrying a gun was the reason LRT service on Edmonton's Capital and Metro lines stopped during Friday's morning commute.

"At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, ETS Security reported to police that there was an alleged gun on the LRT. Due to the nature of the call, EPS’ Tactical Unit responded to the LRT car in question and took one male into custody," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said in a statement.

"No other occupants were inside the car at the time and no gun was located."

CTV News Edmonton saw emergency responders carry a person off of a train car and into an ambulance.

Sheppard said the male was taken to hospital to be assessed.

Edmonton Transit Service warned riders of delays around 8:30 a.m. caused by an "unplanned incident" near the University of Alberta Hospital.

At 10 a.m., the director of branch operations told CTV News Edmonton ETS was working to resume service.

"Due to an alleged security-related incident, Capital/Metro Line trains experienced delays and minor disruptions this morning. With the help of Edmonton Police Service, we were able to resolve the situation safely and efficiently, without incident," Ryan Birch said in a statement.

"We are currently working to resume regular Capital/Metro Line LRT service. We appreciate our riders’ patience during this time."