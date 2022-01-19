No NHL players at the Olympics, but you can watch plenty of Oilers games in February instead
The Edmonton Oilers are set to have a very busy mid-February, with the team rescheduled for eight games in just 12 days.
The NHL updated its schedule Wednesday afternoon by filling days that were originally set aside for the Olympics.
The league announced in December that its players will not be attending the games in Beijing from Feb. 7-22, because of the pandemic.
Eight Oilers games that were postponed in December and January because of a spike in COVID-19 cases have now been jammed into February.
Edmonton is on track to play 10 games in January, 12 in February, 15 in March and 14 in April.
Their season is scheduled to wrap up April 29 against Vancouver.
The new schedule includes five times when the team will play on back-to-back days.
The Oilers next game is still scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m. MT against the Florida Panthers.
Rescheduled games:
- Jan. 14 to Feb.8 – at home against Vegas
- Jan. 18 to Feb. 9 – at home against Chicago
- Jan. 8 to Feb. 11 – at home against New York Islanders
- Dec. 23 to Feb. 14 – at San Jose
- Dec. 22 to Feb. 15 – at Los Angeles
- Dec. 20 to Feb. 17 – at home to Anaheim
- Jan. 16 to Feb. 19 – at Winnipeg
- Jan. 12 to Feb. 20 – at home to Minnesota
- Dec. 27 to Mar. 7 – at Calgary
BREAKING | Ontario to gradually loosen restrictions starting with indoor dining Jan. 31, sources say
Ontario will allow restaurants to reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31 as part of the province's plan to lift restrictions over the next few weeks, sources say.
