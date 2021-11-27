No one injured in small fire at south Edmonton hotel: EFRS
Nine units were called to respond to a small fire at a south Edmonton hotel Saturday morning (CTV News Edmonton/Dave Mitchell).
EDMONTON -
Firefighters were called out to a small fire at a hotel in south Edmonton Saturday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News nine units arrived at 8:44 a.m. to the Travelodge by Wyndham Edmonton South near Gateway Boulevard and 45 Avenue.
The fire was swiftly brought under control by firefighters about 10 minutes later.
The hotel was evacuated as a precaution, and two buses were brought on scene to keep evacuees warm.
No injuries were reported to EFRS.