

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The death of a young man in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning is no longer being considered suspicious.

EPS responded to the field at Queen Elizabeth High School—located at 132 Avenue and 95 Street—after two people found a dead young man at approximately 10 a.m.

Police said the death does not appear suspicious after the Medical Examiner attended the scene.

The man has not been identified, and an autopsy is pending, EPS said.

The homicide unit is not investigating at this time.