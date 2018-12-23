Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Northeast Edmonton death deemed not suspicious
A young man was found dead in a northeast Edmonton field on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 11:57AM MST
Last Updated Sunday, December 23, 2018 2:20PM MST
The death of a young man in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning is no longer being considered suspicious.
EPS responded to the field at Queen Elizabeth High School—located at 132 Avenue and 95 Street—after two people found a dead young man at approximately 10 a.m.
Police said the death does not appear suspicious after the Medical Examiner attended the scene.
The man has not been identified, and an autopsy is pending, EPS said.
The homicide unit is not investigating at this time.