Northern Alberta council doesn't want society's sea can on its property

A northern Alberta municipality isn’t interested in a community group putting a sea can inside the fence at the fire hall.

The Calling Lake Community Society asked the M.D. of Opportunity for permission to put a sea can inside its fence at the fire hall in the hamlet.

This was presented to council at its October 16, 2024 meeting.

The group would like to lease 160 square feet of land inside the fence for the sea can, says the written report. This would be to store confidential information.

Council had three options: enter into the lease for $93.50, ask administration for direction, or accept the report as information. Council passed a motion to accept it as information, which based on the discussion before this was a hard ‘no.’

“It would kind of be in the way,” said Callling Lake Coun. Cheri Courtorielle, mentioning the fire department’s plan to add a training facility.

“I think they are looking for a fenced area,” said Chad Tullis, M.D. CAO, suggesting administration could go back to the group with some alternate locations.

Courtorielle also mentioned that the M.D. doesn’t want sea cans unless they are “part of the landscape.”

“I think it opens the door,” said Councillor Darlene Jackson (Wabasca). “Don’t they have private residences to put the sea can?”

This is an unusual request, said Tullis. The only thing similar in the M.D. would be the cross-country ski club, which has a shed for supplies at the golf course.

“This is a private society,” said Councillor Tahirih Wiebe (Sandy Lake). “Not affiliated with the fire department or the M.D.”

How will they get access to the sea can? she asked.

“I don’t think it would be a fitting place,” said Calling Lake Coun. Gerald Johnson.

“What about the sailing club?” asked Coun. Darlene Jackson (Wabasca), adding it has a fenced yard.

Coun. Leo Alook (Trout Lake) made a motion to accept the report as information, which was carried.

The M.D. of Opportunity is about 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.