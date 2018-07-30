A man in his 40s is dead, and a police investigation is underway intothe highway crash that killed him late Friday night.

Officers were called to the head-on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 28 and Range Road 200 just after 11 p.m. Friday, July 27.

It’s believed a pickup truck heading west collided with a minivan driving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the minivan, a 41 year old male from Caslan, Alberta, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Two passengers, a 15-year-old female and 16-year-old male, were airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Edmonton.

The 49-year-old male driver, and only person in the pickup truck, was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated. RCMP reopened the highway after 4 a.m.

Police are still investigating the collision.