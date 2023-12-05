Nurses union expresses concerns over Alberta health system staffing plans following letters from providers

The union representing registered nurses in Alberta expressed concern Tuesday over letters it received recently from the province's two major health providers.

In the correspondence to United Nurses of Alberta both dated Dec. 1, both Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health -- currently the public and Catholic health system care providers for Alberta -- told the United Nurses of Alberta to expect changes to staffing given the provincial government's plan to change how care is delivered.

A month ago, Premier Danielle Smith outlined extensive changes to the Alberta health-care system, including reorganizing AHS into four service-delivery units all reporting to the health minister, Adrianna LaGrange.

In a letter from Lee McEwen, the executive director of labour relations for AHS, to David Harrigan, UNA's director of labour relations, AHS expects to identify "positions that will be shifting" once its mandate becomes clear and anticipates "reductions in positions within UNA's AHS bargaining unit flowing from the movement of functions outside of the organization."

McEwen said in the letter AHS expects the focus of its "mandate going forward will be the delivery of acute care in the province."

AHS was created 15 years ago under the Ed Stelmach-led Progressive Conservative government through the amalgamation of the province's nine regional health authorities, the mental-health board, the cancer board and the alcohol-and-drug-abuse board. Covenant Health, too, was formed in 2008 after the province's Catholic health boards merged.

In Covenant's letter from Monica Williams, its senior director of labour relations, to Harrigan, the health-care provider said it "will continue to consider all options available to meet our organizational needs through this process, including changes to staff mix and service redesign, contracting out, changes or repurposing of sites or relocating, reducing or ceasing the provision of services."

UNA says the messages from AHS and Covenant contradict what LaGrange told representatives at meetings.

The letters come as the province faces health-care staffing shortages. According to AHS, there are more than 20 hospitals and health centres reporting service disruptions due to staff shortages.

UNA said the letters mirror a statement it received four years ago from AHS, ahead of contract negotiations.

The union said the 2019 letter outlined an AHS plan to eliminate an estimated 500 full-time jobs for registered nurses jobs over three years.

“This kind of mixed messaging only makes it more difficult to retain the nurses already working in dangerously understaffed workplaces and makes it even harder to recruit new nurses to work in Alberta,” UNA President Heather Smith said Tuesday in a media release. “This is the opposite kind of signal that AHS should be sending to nurses and health care workers right now.”

