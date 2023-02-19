Oil Kings fall to Hitmen in first of Orange Jersey Project games

The Edmonton Oil Kings fell to the Calgary Hitmen's onslaught Saturday night.

Calgary got on the board quickly with a goal from Carter Yakemchuk on a power play just 36 seconds into the first period.

The Oil Kings responded three minutes later, Loick Daigle finding the net with help from Gavin Hodnett and Luca Hauf.

Edmonton got into the lead a little later, Hodnett scoring his 11th goal of the season. Calgary's Sean Tschigeri evened the score to 2-2, which is where it stayed for the rest of the first.

In the second period, Vojtech Husinecky, David Adaszynski and Yakemchuk scored for the Hitmen, bringing the score to 5-2.

Edmonton couldn't retaliate and Calgary widened the gap further in the third with goals from Adaszynshi and London Hoillet to round out the scoring at 7-2.

Kolby Hay made 31 saves for the Oil Kings and Brayden Peters made 24 saves for the Hitmen.

ORANGE JERSEY PROJECT

Saturday's game was also the first in a series in support of the Orange Jersey Project.

The project, which began in 2022, aims to educate youth about the history of the residential school system and promote truth and reconciliation.

For five games in February and March, the Oil Kings will be wearing specially designed orange jerseys that feature the WHL's truth and reconciliation logo during warmup.

Monday, Feb. 20 vs. Kamloops Blazers;

Sunday Feb. 26 vs. Winnipeg ICE;

Tuesday Feb. 28 vs. Winnipeg ICE;

Saturday March 25 vs. Calgary Hitmen.

The jerseys will be raffled off after the Oil Kings' game on March 25, with all the proceeds going to the Orange Jersey Project. Tickets will be available at each game the team is wearing the jerseys.

More information on the Orange Jersey Project is available online.