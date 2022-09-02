Oilers add depth defenceman Ryan Murray on 1-year contract

The man drafted second overall behind Nail Yakupov in 2012 became the newest member of the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

Saskachewan-native Ryan Murray signed a one-year contract worth $750,000, the team announced.

Murray was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets 10 years ago, just minutes after the Oilers drafted Russian winger Yakupov.

The 28-year-old defenceman played last season for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, but after missing every game in December and January with an injury, he did not suit up for the playoffs.

Murray ended the season having played 37 games, scoring no goals and recording four assists.

He has also played for the New Jersey Devils and has amassed 15 goals and 113 assists in 432 career NHL games.

The Oilers traded Yakupov to the St. Louis Blues for a third-round pick in 2016.