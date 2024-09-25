Oilers coaches 'trying to see what's best' in camp as Jets beat visiting Edmonton

EDMONTON
    Winnipeg Jets goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stops a shot by Edmonton Oilers forward Noah Philp as Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey closes in during NHL pre-season action in Winnipeg on Sept. 25, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press) Winnipeg Jets goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stops a shot by Edmonton Oilers forward Noah Philp as Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey closes in during NHL pre-season action in Winnipeg on Sept. 25, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)
    Another day at training camp brings more opportunities for Edmonton Oilers coaches to see how well — and which — players suit the team.

    No, head coach Kris Knoblauch isn't really evaluating the attributes of the Oilers' principals — "In the last game at home against Calgary, I can't say that I was really looking at the fine details of (star Connor) McDavid," he told media Wednesday with a smile — more observing the attributes of new additions and hopefuls and how they might fit the lineup as camp enters its second week.

    "You've got to be careful how much you're watching them and also coaching a game and trying to follow along with the shifts and who's up next and all that stuff, but we definitely have an eye on certain guys and obviously putting them in different situations," Knoblauch said following morning practice at the Downtown Community Arena for players not seeing Wednesday evening game action in Winnipeg (6 p.m.).

    Knoblauch said he expects Oilers regulars — the likes of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm, Stuart Skinner, really the bulk of Edmonton's lineup outside the so-called fourth line and bottom defensive pairing — to each see action in four of the National Hockey League's eight preseason games before the puck drops on the regular season Oct. 9.

    Knoblauch said forward lines seen so far in practice and games "will play probably two or three (games) together as a group."

    "As we get on, probably after this game, we'll get into more of 'this is what I anticipate our lineup looking like,'" he said. "Probably our fourth line, there's going to be a lot more fluctuation on what that line will look like, just because we have so many guys trying out for that spot."

    Edmonton Oilers players during practice on Sept. 25, 2024, at the Downtown Community Arena. (Credit: TSN)Veterans Corey Perry, Derek Ryan and Vasily Podkolzin have been skating together on that unit, but other forwards could make a case to see playing time in 2024-25, including tryout hopeful Mike Hoffman and prospects Raphael Lavoie, James Hamblin, Lane Pederson, Matt Savoie and Noah Philp.

    Knoblauch said he and his staff "know a lot about the players, and we know how good they are and what type of player they are" but have to balance putting them both in situations they would expect them to thrive and in ones where they're being asked to fill a role such as penalty-killing.

    "I think we're kind of giving them a little bit of both, trying to see what's best for those players," he said.

    Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor scores on Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner during NHL pre-season action in Winnipeg on Sept. 25, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

    Brown scores lone Oilers goal in loss to Jets

    Oilers forward Connor Brown scored late in the third period to prevent Winnipeg from claiming a shutout in a 6-1 win Wednesday by the host Jets.

    Brown tipped a point shot by Oilers defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer past Jets goalie Kaapo Kahkonen at 16:32 of the frame for the final goal of the game.

    Defenceman Neal Pionk paced the Jets to the win with a goal and three assists, while Adam Lowry, Brad Lambert, Colin Miller, Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg, who are now 1-1-1 in NHL preseason play. The Oilers head home with a 1-3 record.

    Refined points

    • Stuart Skinner saw his first action of the preseason for Edmonton, playing the first two periods in Winnipeg and allowing four goals, including one on the power play
    • Collin Delia played net for Edmonton in the third period, allowing one goal with the Jets on the power play and the other while the opposition was shorthanded.
    • Hoefenmayer logged the most ice-time among Oilers players with 20:52, followed by fellow defenceman Cam Dineen with 19:14, Brett Kulak with 19:08 and Connor Carrick at 19:00. Brown was tops among forwards with 19:03, followed by Sam O'Reilly with 17:42 and Matt Savoie with 17:08.
    • The Jets outshot the Oilers 37-27, 27-13 over the first two periods.
    • Kahkonen played the entire game for Winnipeg.
    • Attendance at Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre: 12,367.
    • Edmonton cut eight players from NHL camp Wednesday evening. Off to AHL Bakersfield are forwards Jasper Weatherby, Cam Wright, Matvey Petrov, Connor Ungar, Jayden Grubbe and James Stefan; defencemen Connor Corcoran and Alex Kannok-Leipert; and goalie Brett Brochu.
    • The Oilers continue their preseason slate with a pair of home games: Saturday against the Seattle Kraken and Monday against the Vancouver Canucks. Both games start at 7 p.m., with the matchup vs. the Canucks televised on Sportsnet.

