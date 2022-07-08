Oilers' Duncan Keith to retire: TSN

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith has decided to retire, TSN reports.

Word is Duncan Keith of the Edmonton Oilers has decided to retire. The 38-year-old has one year left on his deal at $5.54 million AAV.

Heck of a career, two-time Norris Trophy winner and Conn Smythe Trophy winner. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 8, 2022

His decision to retire continues to open more cap room for the Oilers ahead of next week's free agency, after the Oilers traded Zack Kassian at Thursday night's NHL Draft.

Keith played 17 seasons in the NHL — all but one with the Chicago Blackhawks.

He won three Stanley Cups, two James Norris trophies and one Conn Smythe.

