Oilers lift age restrictions, welcome all fans back to outdoor watch parties at Ice District
After announcing last week that watch parties at Ice District would be limited to fans 18 years and up, the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) announced Saturday that watch parties are once again open to fans of all ages.
The decision to restrict the parties to adults only was made as a result of "bad behaviour" at watch parties.
OEG says enhancements in perimeter fencing and entry/re-entry procedures will make it safe to welcome back all fans to celebrate the team together.
“We are incredibly happy with the fan experience over the last four games since we implemented enhancements to our outdoor watch parties,” said Stuart Ballantyne, president and chief operating officer, Rogers Place and Ice District. “The energy and excitement in Ice District during an Oilers playoff game is unmatched in North America and we want as many Oilers fans as possible to experience what it’s like”
Both watch parties at Ice District will remain first-come, first-serve events, and will open two hours before puck drop.
OEG says it will continue to work closely with the Edmonton Police Service to make the experience enjoyable for all fans.
LIVE @ 3 | Alberta wildfire emergency alerts on Saturday
