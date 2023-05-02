Oilers make outdoor Ice District parties 18+; families can watch in Churchill Square

Changes are being made to downtown Edmonton playoff parties following some "bad behaviour" by fans last weekend.

Outdoor watch parties surrounding Rogers Place will now be adult-only while families will be hosted in Churchill Square, the city and the Oilers Entertainment Group announced Tuesday.

Adults attending a Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park or a game in the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza outside of Ford Hall will have to show ID to enter, will be given a wristband and will not be allowed to re-enter either venue.

The changes come after several fans were seen on social media videos shoving in a barricade and running past police and security into the plaza.

An officer also shot a man who's accused of stabbing two people near the parties and police were investigating reports of someone biting fingers in Ice District.

"There's some unacceptable things that happened and we need to nip that in the bud going forward," Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee told reporters Monday morning.

"There's gonna be zero tolerance for bad behaviour and a ton of tolerance for great behaviour and cheering," said Stu Ballantyne, president and CEO of Rogers Place and Ice District.

The adult watch parties will open two hours before puck drop, continue to sell alcohol and feature food trucks and DJs.

The Churchill Square events will not allow liquor sales or consumption and will be open from 6:30-11:30 p.m. for Game 1 on Wednesday. They will show the games on a big screen and include games and food trucks.

Admission will still be free for all of the events.

"The vast majority of celebrations in Ice District have been exciting, fun, safe and largely without incident," Ballantyne said.

"Ice District was built for special moments like these and we look forward to welcoming fans down to continue cheering on the Oilers together for Round 2."

The NHL also announced Tuesday a revised schedule for the series which sees Game 1 on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. MT and Game 2 on Saturday at 5 p.m. MT.

Games 3 and 4 will be played in Edmonton next Monday and Wednesday.