EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilers lose to Blues 3-2 in OT

    St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad, left, scores the game-winning goal past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 1, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad, left, scores the game-winning goal past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 1, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Brandon Saad scored 2:09 into overtime, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday night.

    Brayden Schenn scored twice and Jordan Binnington stopped 36 shots to help St. Louis improve to 8-2-1 in its last 11 games. The Blues are three points behind Los Angeles for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

    “We're aware,” Binnington said about the wild card race. “But at the same time if we don't do our job, it doesn't matter. That's the mind game, and that's how we're channeling our focus right now.”

    Mattias Ekholm and Leon Draisaitl scored, and Stuart Skinner made 26 saves for Edmonton, which had won three straight.

    “I think in the second period it was just how many penalties we had,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “That just took away our ability to build something. After we got the kills done and we were able to play five-on-five in the third period, I thought we did a pretty good job.”

    Saad scored his 25th goal of the season for the win in the extra period.

    “A really lucky bounce actually," Saad said. "I thought I was back-checking there, kind of hit their d-man’s top of his stick and got a good break.”

    Draisaitl got his 39th on a pass from Connor McDavid with 5:25 remaining in the third period to tie the score 2-2. Both Drasaitl and McDavid extended their points streaks to eight games.

    “After penalties having two superstars sitting on the bench and after we have a kill, we want to get those guys out there immediately,” Knoblouch said. “They came up big tonight. The play Connor made coming up that wall was incredible and obviously Leon's shot.”

    Schenn one-timed a feed from Kasperi Kapanen for his second of the game and 17th of the season 1:44 into the third period to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead.

    “Offensively, it's been a little bit up and down this year," Schenn said. "It's just nice to contribute and help the team. Everyone was solid tonight.”

    Ekholm scored his ninth goal of the season on a slap shot from just inside the blue line 7:05 into the first period to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead.

    Edmonton nearly extended the lead on two occasions. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins appeared to put Edmonton on top 2-0 when he tapped Zach Hyman’s rebound through Binnington’s legs 6:11 into the second period. However, St. Louis successfully challenged the call for goaltender interference.

    Evander Kane also appeared to score with 3:47 left in the period, but the play was immediately blown dead and ruled no goal due to Kane striking the puck with a high stick.

    Kane was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for ripping off Tyler Tucker’s helmet in a fight, and Schenn scored his first goal of the game on the ensuing power play 8:15 into the second period to tie the score 1-1. Edmonton unsuccessfully challenged the play for goaltender interference.

    “It was a long game," Skinner said. ”I think the refs had a couple tough choices to make. Sometimes the game kind of happens like that. You've just got to do your best to keep momentum on some sort of way. Momentum wasn’t on our side today. I thought the guy interfered with me but it's really hard for the ref to see it."

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What are the tax implications of working from home?

    Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • 'Total loss' house fire in Lucan

      About 40-50 personnel responded to the fire that started in the basement at 5618 Clandeboye Drive in Lucan while the resident had gone out for coffee.

    • Salt mine security guards on strike

      In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike. Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News