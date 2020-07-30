EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers fans across Alberta can buy 50/50 tickets online on game days when the season resumes this Saturday.

The Oilers will be able to sell tickets online after the government made the change to make it more accessible to support charities and reduce red tape.

Tickets will go on sale on the Oilers website at 9 a.m. and fans can purchase them until 10:30 p.m.

The winning ticket will be posted on the same website no later than 11:30 p.m.

One ticket costs $5, 10 tickets are worth $10, 60 tickets cost $20, and for $50 Albertans can get 200 tickets.

Participants must be at least 18 years old.

The average jackpot at Oilers games last season was $87,688.

The program supports the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

The Oilers play the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday at 1 p.m.