EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers say there will be no draw for the winning 50/50 numbers from Friday until Monday at the earliest, days after their servers were “overwhelmed” with requests, causing location errors for some customers and duplicate orders for others.

“We will have a concrete update tomorrow a.m., as we continue to work through communication with our customers today,” said Tim Shipton with the Oilers Entertainment Group.

“As we mentioned, we will not proceed with the draw until we are confident issues have been resolved,” he added.

The Oilers said demands for tickets on Friday exceeded $100,000 per minute at the high points.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the estimated pot for the 50/50 is $15,216,435.