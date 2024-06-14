Oilers seek answers on brink of elimination in Stanley Cup Final
Leon Draisaitl had 28 points through the Edmonton Oilers' first three rounds of the playoffs, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had 20 and Zach Hyman had 18.
Through the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final, they have not a single goal or assist between them.
That lack of production is a big reason the Oilers are down 3-0 in the series against the Florida Panthers and searching for answers as they look to avoid being the first team swept in the final since the Washington Capitals in 1998.
"They’re doing a good job," said Hyman, who has a team-high 14 goals this postseason. "Give their goalie credit, but there’s no excuses. This is the time of year where there aren’t any excuses. ... You got to be able to bear now when you have a chance, but I think that the looks are there.”
Scoring chances have been plentiful, something coach Kris Knoblauch pointed out repeatedly after practice Friday and an aspect of the series that puts Edmonton in a strange spot. Connor McDavid, who has three assists, and others have had such quality opportunities against Sergei Bobrovsky that Knoblauch thinks it's a matter of time until the Oilers break through.
Time is just something that is not on their side given they can be eliminated Saturday night in Game 4 on home ice.
“You keep shooting the puck, good things are going to happen,” veteran winger Corey Perry said. “You go to the net, good things are going to happen. It’s tough because it’s where we are and the point of the season to go through (this), but we just keep plugging away and good things are going to happen.”
They need to happen quickly to have any chance of extending the series to a Game 5 at Florida on Tuesday night.
It starts with McDavid, Draisaitl and the other highly paid stars finding a way to beat Bobrovsky, who has been Edmonton's biggest obstacle in the final. Those two alone have combined for 23 shots on net, with none of them going in.
“It’s very frustrating, of course,” Draisaitl said after losing Game 3. "I pride myself on being good in the playoffs and playing well and I just can’t seem to get anything going. Yeah, obviously have to look in the mirror and try to be better.”
One thing that needs to be better is the power play, which is 0 for 10 this series after looking almost automatic at times earlier in the playoffs at a league-best 37%. A few clanks off the post and some crazy saves by Bobrovsky have been part of the goose egg and a big reason the Oilers are not expecting to reinvent their power play at this stage.
Point man Evan Bouchard thinks it's just a matter of bearing down.
“We’re getting our looks, especially on the power play,” Bouchard said. "We’re getting one good look per power play, essentially, it seems like. If one of those goes in, it’s a different game. Next game we’ve got to make sure we put one in when we get the chance.”
U.K. royals unite on palace balcony as Princess of Wales returns to public view after cancer diagnosis
London put on a display of birthday pageantry Saturday for King Charles III, a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales ’ first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year.
BREAKING Calgary water main repairs could take 3-5 more weeks, after scans reveal deficiencies in the pipe
Water restrictions could be in place for three to five more weeks in Calgary, after a scan of a broken water main revealed five more locations inside the pipe that are in need of repair.
Canadian soldiers ordered to trim beards and tie back hair in dress code update
Canadian soldiers are being ordered to trim their beards and tie back long hair after restrictions were previously lifted in 2022.
New details about sexual assault case against billionaire Frank Stronach
Sexual assault charges laid against Canadian businessman Frank Stronach involve three women who police allege were victimized in 1980, 1986, and 2023, according to documents recently filed in a Brampton court.
Men are being compared to rodents across the internet. But how do they feel about it?
It began, seemingly, with a few innocuous social media posts comparing Mike Faist, co-star of the titillating tennis throuple film “Challengers,” to a dormouse and soon, the complexity of the analogy snowballed to odd levels of specificity.
Some hawking stem cells say they can treat almost anything. They can't
The mailings promised "Life Without Pain!" via stem cell injections or IVs administered in a patient's own home. The allure was obvious: more than 20 per cent of U.S. adults endure chronic pain.
Trudeau still mum on whether Liberals among 'witting' MPs who helped foreign states
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would not say Saturday whether Liberal MPs are among those accused in a recent spy watchdog report of helping foreign states.
'He killed her': Sask. judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
Abducted child found dead and sister injured in suspected human trafficking case, authorities say
36-year-old Daniel Callahan was arrested Thursday after a 35-year-old mother was found dead and her two abducted daughters were later discovered in Mississippi – one dead and the other alive – in what investigators say may be a human trafficking case.
2 dead, 1 injured in motor vehicle collision along Highway 2A
A motor vehicle collision in the High River area on Friday left two people dead and sent a third person to hospital.
OPINION Alberta’s diversity is its greatest strength
I love Alberta. That may sound obvious coming from someone who was born here, went to school here, and eventually became Premier.
City providing free daisies for Lethbridge to celebrate loved ones on Father’s Day
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
Jack Ady Cancer Centre unveils Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
Investigation underway into fatal pedestrian collision in Lethbridge
An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.
Sask. Teachers' Federation agrees to binding arbitration to end contract dispute
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has agreed to binding arbitration with the province, which will put an end to current 'work to rule' job action and a contract dispute that has dragged out more than a year.
-
Sask. company fined $60K for illegally importing taxidermy mounts including baboons, giraffe, hippo
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $60,000 for illegally importing and possessing taxidermized animals that are considered protected wildlife, such as baboons, a giraffe and hippo.
Here's what's happening in Regina this weekend
The weekend is fast approaching and there are plenty of things to do in the Queen City, including the farmers' market and pride parade on Saturday.
Sask. company fined $60K for illegally importing taxidermy mounts including baboons, giraffe, hippo
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $60,000 for illegally importing and possessing taxidermized animals that are considered protected wildlife, such as baboons, a giraffe and hippo.
Man who stabbed Mexican tourist in Vancouver Tim Hortons 2 years ago released from prison, police warn
Vancouver police are warning the public that the man who stabbed a stranger in a downtown coffee shop in January 2022 has been released and will be living in the city again.
Emotional scenes at 3rd annual march for missing and murdered Indigenous men, boys and 2S+
There were emotional scenes Friday as the third annual march for missing and murdered Indigenous men, boys and two-spirit-plus people took place in Vancouver.
Suspect identified in assault on Vancouver sex worker
Authorities have identified a suspect in a violent assault on a sex worker in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside earlier this week.
Nursing shortage causing epidural delays in South Island's only maternity ward: BCNU
Some labouring patients are experiencing longer waits than they may have anticipated for epidurals, due to a nursing shortage in the Victoria General Hospital’s labour and delivery ward, according to the BC Nurses Union (BCNU).
Man visits Canada on mission to hand-deliver Galápagos postcards to strangers around the world
Jonny Beardmore has arrived in Canada from the other side of the world to meet someone he doesn’t know.
B.C. establishes largest provincial park in a decade to protect threatened caribou
A major provincial park expansion will create a protection zone of almost 2,000 square kilometres for caribou and other species in northeastern British Columbia.
One person in hospital with stab wound after police break up fight in Oshawa
One person was taken to hospital after police in Oshawa came across a fight Friday evening and found one person with a stab wound.
What you need to know about the whooping cough in Ontario
Whooping cough cases are on the rise in parts of Ontario and experts are reminding parents to remain vigilant as the illness can be most dangerous to young children.
Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Venomous joro spider not likely to fly to Quebec, but brilliant invasive lanternfly is coming
Recent concern about a flying, yellow, invasive spider the size of a human hand entering Quebec is unfounded, according to experts in the field, while a brilliant, spotted insect is much greater concern.
REM test runs to begin Monday to Deux-Montagnes
The REM is taking another step toward expansion next week by testing the light-rail lines to Montreal's North Shore.
McGill concerned about 'extremely alarming' poster for summer camp at pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it will increase security near the pro-Palestinian encampment and elsewhere on campus following concerns about a promotional poster for a summer camp that has some questioning what it's really teaching.
N.S. man escapes historic rainfall, flooding in Florida
A Cape Breton resident is sharing his story of having to evacuate following the historic rainfall and flooding in South Florida earlier this week.
-
'You’re not going to be judged': 'Slow' running group off to a fast start
A new Dartmouth, N.S., running club that celebrates "slow" is quickly drawing hundreds of members.
'If they can run, I can run': 87-year-old set to complete 10th Manitoba Marathon race
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
'I'm just thankful': Indigenous group graduates from University of Winnipeg
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
Meet the Tuxedo byelection candidates during the final stretch of the campaign
Tuesday a new MLA will be voted into the Manitoba legislature in the constituency of Tuxedo.
Enjoy it while it lasts: Mainly sunny, moderate temperatures Saturday in Ottawa
Sun and moderate temperatures are in the forecast for the capital this Saturday before the start of the anticipated hot and humid week Monday.
NEW THIS MORNING Problematic properties: What are they and what can you do about them?
The City of Ottawa has a launched a new webpage to give residents advice on how to recognize and report problematic properties in their neighbourhoods.
House in Ottawa struck by lightning leaving hole in roof: 'We felt mostly shocked'
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
Sudbury, Ont., police dog ingested fentanyl at crime scene
A Sudbury dog who is a member of the police canine unit accidentally ingested fentanyl Friday during a drug bust in the city.
One new forest fire confirmed in the northeast Friday
There was one new wildland fire confirmed by early evening on Friday, Ontario Forest Fires said in a news release.
Longtime Sault barber shop leaving Station Mall
After helping Saultites to look their best for several decades, Oscar & Dario is bidding farewell to its long-time home in Sault Ste. Marie’s Station Mall.
Barrie Airshow takes flight: Here's everything you need to know
Keep your eyes on the skies over Kempenfelt Bay this weekend as the Barrie Airshow takes flight, with iconic performances free for the whole family.
Barrie Airshow kicks off with unique drone show
All eyes will be in the skies this weekend as the 2024 Barrie Airshow kicked off Friday night with a free concert.
Families of Dean Mattinas and Autumn Shaganash appeal for help locating their loved ones
Families of Dean Mattinas and Autumn Shaganash made their voices heard inside Barrie Police Headquarters and appealed for help finding the missing Indigenous man and woman who are missing.
Missing Princeton man found dead, police say it’s not suspicious
The 37-year-old Princeton man reported as missing since last weekend has been found dead.
CTV’s Alexandra Pinto is leaving CTV Kitchener
The anchor for CTV Kitchener’s 6 p.m. show, Alexandra Pinto, has announced she will be leaving the station.
93-year-old pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter
A 93-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing bodily harm in the crash that sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries last year.
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Children’s Festival faces uncertain future because mechanical rides not allowed inside Victoria Park
This could be the final year for the Children’s Festival in Victoria Park if city hall continues to enforce a policy that requires the popular event to change its layout.
Sunny, comfortable weekend ahead of potential heat event next week
Midwestern Ontario is in store for a beautiful sunny weekend.
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Sunny, comfortable weekend ahead of potential heat event next week
Windsor-Essex is in store for a beautiful, sunny weekend.
'Historic' handshake of Canadian and U.S. ironworkers as Gordie Howe bridge connects
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.