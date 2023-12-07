EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilers send 'frustrated' Broberg to AHL; recall Gleason

    Calgary Flames' Martin Pospisil (76) and Edmonton Oilers' Philip Broberg (86) battle for the puck during third period NHL preseason action in Edmonton on Wednesday October 4, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Calgary Flames' Martin Pospisil (76) and Edmonton Oilers' Philip Broberg (86) battle for the puck during third period NHL preseason action in Edmonton on Wednesday October 4, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

    A couple days after it was revealed that Philip Broberg is frustrated with his role on the Edmonton Oilers, the team sent him to the American Hockey League Thursday morning.

    The 22-year-old former first-round draft pick has played in just 10 of Edmonton's 23 games this season and suited up for just two of their last 10.

    On Tuesday, TSN reported that Broberg and his agent have developed "frustration with the Oilers" and are working to "resolve this issue privately."

    That followed a report that the Oilers had granted Broberg's agent, Darren Ferris, permission to seek a trade, something general manager Ken Holland later told TSN is not true.

    Broberg has zero points for the Oilers this year and two assists for the Bakersfield Condors, where he is expected to play a lot.

    On Wednesday, head coach Kris Knoblauch called Broberg "solid" and a "really good hockey player."

    But he said with the team fighting to get into a playoff spot, and six defencemen ahead of him on the depth chart, there's little opportunity for Broberg to play right now.

    Ben Gleason, 25, was recalled to take Broberg's spot on the roster. He has nine points in 14 games for the Condors this year.

