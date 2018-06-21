

CTV Edmonton





Oilers fans should have a good gauge on how strong the team is by the end of the first month.

The Edmonton Oilers start the season in Gothenburg, Sweden on October 6 against the New Jersey Devils, before returning to this side of the pond for a three-game eastern road trip.

Their home opener is on October 18 against the Boston Bruins.

They also face some of the top teams from the east including the Stanley Cup champion, Washington Capitals.

