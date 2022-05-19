Oilers vow to be better after dropping Game 1 despite scoring six goals
The Edmonton Oilers scored six times at even strength on Wednesday night, but coming in a 9-6 loss to the Calgary Flames, they know they have to be much better as a team in Game 2.
“We scored six goals and that should be enough to win the game,” said Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft. “There's a lot of things that we can do better and we will.”
After being one of the stars in the Oilers' 4-3 series win over the Los Angeles Kings, starting goaltender Mike Smith didn't have it on this night, pulled by just 6:05 into the first period after yielding three goals on 10 shots – including two goals on three shots in the opening 51 seconds.
“You don't draw it up, giving up two goals on missed assignments the first two shifts,” said Woodcroft.
Before the “Sm-ith, Sm-ith” taunts from the sell-out Scotiabank Saddledome crowd could pick up much momentum, the 40-year-old former-Flames goaltender had been replaced by Mikko Koskinen, prompting fans to switch to chants of “We want Smith, we want Smith.”
Down 3-1 after one, the Oilers surrendered another opening-minute goal in the second to Blake Coleman, who added his second of the night five minutes later make it 5-1.
"I didn't like the way we skated, we weren't on our toes or assertive in any way to start,” Woodcroft said. “We missed some assignments and got pushed off a few pucks. In end they made us pay.”
Down 6-2 in the second, the Oilers began to rally first on a pair of goals by Zach Hyman less than five minutes apart.
It was the first two goals Edmonton had generated, going back to Game 3 against Los Angeles, in which Connor McDavid was not on the ice.
Including Edmonton's first two goals on Wednesday, the Oilers captain had been on the ice for 12 straight goals, scoring four of them and assisting on six others.
Then, before the second period ended, Leon Draisaitl whose 55 regular-season goals was second only to Auston Matthews' 60, wristed a shot past Jacob Markstrom to pull the Oilers to within one.
It's his sixth goal of the post-season, but first since he appeared to suffer an ankle injury in the first period of Game 6 against the Kings, an injury that noticeably has effected his skating.
Edmonton got it back to even 1:28 into the third period, but less than 90 seconds later, they were trailing again.
“We talked after the second that the team that got to their defence first would win,” Woodcroft said. “We got to 6-6, then turned over some pucks and it ended up in the back of our net."
Six minutes after that, it was another turnover, this time by Draisatil, and on the ensuing breakaway, Matthew Tkachuk scored his second of three goals with a shot that squeaked through Koskinen's pads.
“You're not going to win any games if you get scored on nine times, and there's no secret to that,” said Draisaitl. “We can all be a lot better away from the puck, and that starts with myself.”
Tkachuk's third of the night came into an empty net, but not before the Oilers squandered another man-advantage to finish the night 0 for 4.
Edmonton was a lethal 43.8 per cent against Calgary on the PP during the club's four regular season meetings. The Oilers were 36.8 per cent against the Kings.
But they went 0 for 4 against the Flames in Game 1 and only mustered three shots on goal.
“We didn't really get any momentum going on our PP. It's another thing that we were obviously looking to improve and be better next time,” said Draisaitl.
While they made the score close in the end, digging out of that early deficit, Woodcroft was not about to take any silver linings out of it.
“We fought back and made it a game, but we can't feel good about that in any way because we scored six goals in game and found a way to not win it.”
McDavid finished the night with a team-high four points (one goal, three assists) as well as a team-high five hits, which Woodcroft says is a good thing, shows he's leading by example. Now he needs the rest of the team to follow.
"We can have more physical attachment to the game, not just in scrums but in 50-50 battles, body position, net front, how hard you are around the blue paint," Woodcroft said.
Game 2 goes Friday, back at the Saddledome. Darnell Nurse joined the chorus of voices from the Oilers vowing that they'll be better.
“We’re capable of it. I don’t think we’re frustrated at all,” said the Oilers defenceman. “It’s Game 1 of a seven-game series. We know what needs to be better in Game 2. We’ll worry about taking care of that.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cool and a few showers
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
COVID-19 may be linked to cases of severe hepatitis in children
A chain of events possibly triggered by unrecognized infection with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus could be causing the mysterious cases of severe hepatitis reported in hundreds of young children around the world, researchers suggest.
Poilievre faces backlash for comments on Jordan Peterson podcast
Some are calling attention to a comment about 'Anglo-Saxon words' that Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made while appearing as a guest on controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson’s podcast. The term has been used by those on the far-right to differentiate white people from immigrants and people of colour.
Jason Kenney steps down after 51.4 per cent approval in leadership review
Jason Kenney quit as leader of his party Wednesday night after receiving a slight majority of support in his United Conservative Party leadership review.
Prince Charles and Camilla wrap up Canada visit in Northwest Territories
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are spending the final day of the royal visit in Canada's North.
NEW | Expert says N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore was right to use lethal force
An expert in Canadian policing says the New Brunswick officer who killed a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check two years ago was following police training.
What options do sellers have now that the housing market is cooling down?
In what is increasingly becoming a buyer's market, some soon-to-be sellers may be wondering whether to delay listing their homes until conditions become more favourable. Here's a look at one realtor's advice on the best time to sell.
Canadians are more sensitive to stress than before the pandemic: report
A new report has found that 46 per cent of Canadians are feeling an increased sensitivity to stress than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting their overall mental health.
Camille Vasquez takes centre stage in Johnny Depp - Amber Heard trial
The spotlight in a Virginia courtroom has turned to attorney Camille Vasquez this week.
Calgary
-
Jason Kenney steps down after 51.4 per cent approval in leadership review
Jason Kenney quit as leader of his party Wednesday night after receiving a slight majority of support in his United Conservative Party leadership review.
-
Battle of Alberta starts with a bang as Flames down Oilers 9-6 to open playoff series
Matthew Tkachuk scored a hat trick for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Edmonton Oilers to open their NHL playoff series.
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
Saskatoon
-
Brother of alleged Sask. group home sexual assault victim worries his days were 'filled with dread'
A man whose brother lived in a group home in Hepburn, Sask. and was allegedly abused by a worker is speaking out.
-
An Epic Alliance investor thought they owned a home with a tenant — it had actually burned down
Following the collapse of Epic Alliance, one investor learned they were the landlord of a property that no longer existed.
-
Statue of Indigenous hockey icon Fred Sasakamoose unveiled in Saskatoon
A statue of Indigenous hockey trailblazer Fred Sasakamoose was unveiled outside SaskTel Centre on Wednesday.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Riders, Blue Bombers to play first pre-season game May 31 following CFL deal
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will play their first pre-season contest of the CFL season on May 31, at Mosaic Stadium according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.
-
Masters and Trudeau discuss funding for infrastructure during recent Ottawa visit
Existing and future funding for infrastructure projects from the federal government was one of the main topics that Mayor Sandra Masters discussed with Justin Trudeau during her recent trip to Ottawa.
-
MLA removed from Sask. legislature during heated session
Nadine Wilson, the Independent MLA of Saskatchewan Rivers, was removed from the Saskatchewan legislature after refusing to apologize for comments made towards the government, following Wednesday’s fierce Question Period session.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Masks no longer required in Nova Scotia public schools next week
Starting next week, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in Nova Scotia public schools.
-
NEW
NEW | Expert says N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore was right to use lethal force
An expert in Canadian policing says the New Brunswick officer who killed a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check two years ago was following police training.
-
Former RCMP staff sergeant describes spotty radio, lack of resources in N.S. shooting
A Mountie who led much of the response to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Wednesday that spotty radio service and the lack of an RCMP helicopter were among the equipment problems that hampered the manhunt.
Toronto
-
One person arrested after Lamborghini stolen during Toronto home invasion
One person has been arrested and at least one other suspect remains outstanding after a luxury SUV was stolen during a home invasion in Toronto.
-
Two of four Ontario party leaders test positive for COVID-19
As the Ontario election date approaches, two of four of the province’s main political party leaders have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
-
5 reasons Quebec's language law reform is stirring controversy
The government says Bill 96 is a moderate reform that will improve protection for French while preserving English services.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations going down as province adds 14 more deaths
The number of Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19 has decreased by 37, according to public health officials.
Ottawa
-
Here's when gas prices will drop below $2 a litre in Ottawa
Gas prices are set to fall 13 cents a litre over the next two days, giving drivers some relief at the pumps ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Judge orders Melnyk-owned company to turn over documents in LeBreton dispute
A judge has ordered a company owned by late Senators owner Eugene Melnyk to turn over documents in a legal fight with Trinity Development Group about an ill-fated bid to redevelop LeBreton Flats.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Royal Military College holding memorial to remember four cadets killed in Kingston, Ont.
A memorial service will be held at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. this evening to remember the four cadets who were killed when their vehicle went into the water last month.
Kitchener
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
Assault charges withdrawn against Kitchener teacher accused of taping students
The woman was charged with two counts of assault in November after an investigation into “allegations she taped two children with masking tape while in the classroom,” Waterloo regional police said at the time.
-
All aboard! Retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA' -- a caboose
No bedroom, no bathroom, no kitchen. Why one retiree decided to buy -- and live -- in a caboose.
Northern Ontario
-
Two of four Ontario party leaders test positive for COVID-19
As the Ontario election date approaches, two of four of the province’s main political party leaders have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Province offering $50K reward in northern Ontario cold case
There is a renewed appeal in the investigation involving a northern Ontario teen murdered in her home more than three decades ago.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
'Kindness and innocence': Parents remember daughter killed in crash with alleged drunk driver
The parents of a 24-year-old woman killed in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver earlier this month are remembering their daughter for her kindness and willingness to help others.
-
Assistance needed to identify Winnipeg woman hit and killed by vehicle
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle late Tuesday night.
-
Manitoba civil service union fought wage freeze, wins retroactive pay hikes
Some 11,000 Manitoba civil servants have won retroactive pay raises after fighting government demands for a wage freeze.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver mayor speaks out against soccer friendly between Canada, Iran
Vancouver's mayor spoke out against an upcoming soccer game between Canada and Iran Wednesday, the day after the prime minister also condemned the match.
-
Mountie seriously injured after crash into Burnaby building
An RCMP officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after an unmarked police SUV collided with another vehicle and crashed into a building.
-
B.C. spending scandal: Judge to issue decision in case against former legislature clerk
The former clerk of the British Columbia legislature is expected to hear a judge's ruling today following a Vancouver trial that ended in March.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | BC Hydro sending repair crews to Vancouver Island as thousands still without power after storm
BC Hydro is sending repair crews to Vancouver Island to restore power to thousands of people who remain in the dark after Wednesday's windstorm.
-
'It's a drain on the charity': Record-high fuel prices expected to impact Vancouver Island charities
With the cost of fuel sitting at an average of 229.9 cents a litre in Greater Victoria on Wednesday, volunteer-based charities could soon feel the pinch.
-
Caught on cam: Trees fall on Nanaimo home amid B.C. windstorm
A pair of tall trees toppled onto a Nanaimo, B.C., home Wednesday as a windstorm wreaked havoc on Vancouver Island.