Oilfield spill closes about 40 kilometres of highway between Drayton Valley, Warburg

About 40 kilometres of highway in Brazeau and Leduc counties was affected by a spill of oilfield material Thursday evening.

RCMP issued a traffic advisory for Highways 20 and 39 at 10:30 p.m., telling motorists to avoid the area.

Mounties did not say exactly what kind of material spilled.

Highway 20 was affected from Township Road 470 to Highway 39.

Highway 39 was affected from Highway 20 to Highway 770, just west of Warburg.

Thorsby, Breton, Drayton Valley and the Capital West Traffic team were all deployed to divert traffic.

Cleanup was expected to take several hours.

RCMP expected to be able to provide an update around 8 a.m. The closure was still in effect according to 511 Alberta as of 7 a.m.

"Motorists are urged to use alternate routes and to not drive on the spilled material as there have been reports of damage as a result of attempting to drive through it," an RCMP spokesperson said.

Any motorist who needs to report damage is asked to contact the Breton RCMP detachment during office hours.