Old Strathcona celebrating dog-friendly businesses with weekend Pet Prowl

Whyte Avenue has gone to the dogs. The Old Strathcona Business Association (OSBA) has launched a new pet-friendly business map that highlights more than 80 shops, services, and restaurant patios where canines are welcome.

The OSBA is celebrating the launch with a Pet Prowl on Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m.

There will be freebies for attendees, such as bandanas, tote bags, and pup cups. There will also be exclusive in-store events and deals.

“With so many patios and shops welcoming pets – especially dogs – we thought it was time to highlight how easy it can be to bring your four-legged best friend along,” said Cherie Klassen, Executive Director of the OSBA.

“Our pet-friendly business map also gives Edmontonians one more reason to support local businesses as economic recovery continues,” Klassen said.

Back in May, Alberta Health Services changed the Public Health Act’s Food Regulation to make it easier for businesses to allow dogs on patios.

Before the changes, restaurants were required to get permission from AHS before allowing non-service dogs in outdoor eating areas.

The change to that regulation only applies to dogs, not other pets.