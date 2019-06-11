Oliver Outdoor Pool won't open for at least another three months after a number of leaks were discovered.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, a city spokesperson said the leaks were found in the pool's drain pipe.

"To further investigate, sections of the basin concrete floor were cut out to expose the pipe. A total of three leaks were repaired."

The floor now needs to be patched up with concrete. The repairs will take approximately three months.

Mill Creek, Fred Broadstock and Queen Elizabeth are already open, and Borden is scheduled to open June 22.