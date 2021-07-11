EDMONTON -- A child was sent to hospital with “serious” injuries after an SUV and a train were involved in a collision Sunday, according to RCMP.

The incident happened at Highway 2A and Township Road 470 around 3:50 p.m.

RCMP said an SUV was driving westbound on Township Road 470 when the collision with the moving train happened at a crossing.

The woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. A child in the vehicle was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Wetaskiwin RCMP and Canadian Pacific police are investigating the collision.