RCMP said a woman in her 30s died Monday morning when the delivery truck she was driving struck a gravel truck parked on the side of the road.

Strathcona County RCMP said the commercial delivery truck was driving towards Highway 14 on the Highway 216 exit ramp, when it hit the back of a gravel truck parked on the side of the road.

Officers and emergency crews were called to the scene at about 9:35 a.m.

Police said the driver of the gravel truck was not in the vehicle at the time of the collision, and was not hurt.

The driver of the delivery truck, a 39-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police shut down the road at the scene of the collision for several hours Monday as officers investigated the collision. It was expected to be reopened after 4 p.m.