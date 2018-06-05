One of the three people charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing two employees at two separate convenience stores in 2015 pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning.

Laylin Delorme, Colton Steinhauer and a third suspect were charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Karanpal Singh Bhangu and Ricky Massin Cenabre at Mac’s Convenience Stores 15 minutes apart from each other on December 18, 2015.

Delorme, also facing several robbery and weapon-related offences, pleaded not guilty at his trial Tuesday.