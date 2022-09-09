Online or in person, Albertans invited to send condolences to Royal Family
The provincial government is ensuring Albertans have an opportunity to offer their condolences to the Royal Family upon Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.
"For many of us, Her Majesty is the only monarch we’ve ever known, essential to our identity as Albertans and Canadians. In this period of mourning, let’s come together in expressing our compassion and support for the Royal Family, whose devastating loss we share," Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement.
Condolences are being collected online by the Alberta government. The messages are moderated and published on the same page.
Condolence books are also being set up across the province for those who would prefer:
|
Grande Prairie
|
Grande Prairie Provincial Building, 10320 99 Street
|
Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|
Fort McMurray
|
Fort McMurray Provincial Building, 9915 Franklin Avenue
|
Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|
Edmonton
|
Alberta legislature, 10800 97 Avenue NW
|
Weekdays and weekends, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|
|
Government House, 12845 102 Avenue NW
|
Weekdays and weekends, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|
Red Deer
|
Red Deer Provincial Building, 4920 51 Street
|
Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|
Calgary
|
McDougall Centre, 455 6 Street SW
|
Weekdays and weekends, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|
Medicine Hat
|
Medicine Hat Provincial Building, 346 3rd Street SE
|
Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|
Lethbridge
|
Lethbridge Provincial Building, 200 5 Avenue S
|
Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NO FLOWERS
The public was asked not to bring flowers to leave at public buildings because they will need to be removed for security reasons.
The government said instead of flowers, Albertans could consider donating to one of the Queen's favourite Canadian charities, the Canadian Red Cross Society or Canadian Cancer Society.
MEMORIAL SERVICES
According to the provincial government, memorial services will be organized across the Commonwealth.
Those details have not yet been finalized. But when they are, the Alberta government said it would share how the public could watch or attend.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's first live address
King Charles III spoke to the public on Friday in a televised address as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
King Charles III names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles III on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
How the royals deal with Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will be a key theme of the post-Queen Elizabeth II era.
Balmoral Castle: The Scottish residence where Queen Elizabeth II spent her final days
Queen Elizabeth II spending her final days at Balmoral Castle underscores the importance of the estate in her life, as well as Scotland's role in the United Kingdom, a royal expert tells CTV News.
Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy
One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.
Irish nationalists Sinn Fein looking forward to working with King Charles
The leader of the Sinn Fein party in Northern Ireland looks forward to working with Britain's King Charles and urged fellow Irish nationalists to be respectful as their unionist neighbours mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth, she said on Friday.
'Home away from home': A look back through Queen Elizabeth II's official visits to Canada
Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II officially visited Canada more than 20 times, a place she regarded as a 'home away from home,' ranging from sweeping royal tours to visits for anniversaries and special events.
Calgary
-
Crown calls for jail time for Calgary woman who left body of newborn in dumpster
Nina Albright, who is now 24, entered a guilty plea in November to offering an indignity to a body.
-
Statue damaged outside Sunalta church, hate crime unit investigating
The Calgary Police Service's hate crime and extremism team is investigating a recent act of vandalism that caused damage to a statue outside a church in Sunalta.
-
Online or in person, Albertans invited to send condolences to Royal Family
The provincial government is ensuring Albertans have an opportunity to offer their condolences to the Royal Family upon Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
James Smith Cree Nation has asked for tribal policing. Here's what that might look like.
In the wake of the mass stabbing incident on James Smith Cree Nation, the community is calling for the creation of a tribal police service.
-
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Regina
-
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
-
Riders, Blue Bombers to wear stickers honouring Sask. stabbing victims
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be wearing commemorative helmet stickers to honour the victims of last weekend’s mass stabbings during Saturday’s Banjo Bowl game.
Atlantic
-
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
-
A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to the Maritimes
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Maritimers are reflecting on her many visits to the region. Here's a look back at the times the Queen has visited the Maritimes.
-
How Maritimers can sign a book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II
Books of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II are available for Maritimers who wish to pay their respects to the monarch.
Toronto
-
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
-
New Lotto 6/49 draw starts next week and these are the rules
A brand new and 'bigger' Lotto 6/49 is coming next week to players all across the country, the OLG says.
-
Three 911 prank calls from local youth ‘tied up multiple officers’, Ontario police say
The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is reminding the public on when to call 911, after receiving three prank calls from local youth earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: CAQ wants to make Quebec City province's 'second metropolis'
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is promising to increase immigration to Quebec City as part of a plan to turn the provincial capital into Quebec's 'second metropolis.'
-
Police say woman, 29, dead after stabbing in LaSalle parking lot
Montreal police say a 29-year-old woman has died after a stabbing in the city's LaSalle borough.
-
PQ leader objects to Quebec flag being lowered for Queen's death
Political leaders in Quebec were paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.
Ottawa
-
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
-
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's first live address
King Charles III spoke to the public on Friday in a televised address as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
-
Canada Army Run postponed due to Queen's death
The Canada Army Run is being postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo apartment building evacuated, road closed for fire investigation
A Waterloo apartment building has been evacuated after a fire broke out inside.
-
Why Guelph, Ont. scientists sent these barley seeds to space
The small seeds are opening up possibilities that are literally out of this world.
-
Another week of double-digit COVID-19-related deaths recorded in Waterloo region
For the second week in a row, the Region of Waterloo is reporting 10 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the region's weekly update.
Northern Ontario
-
Temiskaming Shores teen identified as victim killed Highway 11 crash
The victim of the Aug. 31 crash between a pickup truck and a commercial vehicle on Highway 11 in Pacaud Township, near Englehart, has died.
-
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's first live address
King Charles III spoke to the public on Friday in a televised address as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
-
Not just an older person's disease: North Bay man shares his story
A two-day music festival and beach volleyball tournament are happening on the weekend in downtown North Bay in support of a 31-year-old local paramedic battling stage 4 colon cancer.
Winnipeg
-
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's first live address
King Charles III spoke to the public on Friday in a televised address as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
-
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
-
'I was really, really disappointed': City of Winnipeg will not waive $20K fees for Osborne Village arson victim
The owner of an Osborne Village convenience store – the site of a deadly arson – will have to pay $20,000 in fees if she wants to rebuild, after a motion for the city to axe the hefty bill failed at city hall.
Vancouver
-
Memorial and tributes for the Queen grow across British Columbia
Memorials are growing across the province as British Columbians mourn the loss of the Queen.
-
B.C.-wide warrant issued for man accused of attacking Chinatown security guard
A province-wide warrant has been issued for a man accused of attacking a well-known security guard in Chinatown last month, Vancouver police say.
-
'Very visible wildfire' burning near Hope, south of Highway 1
A wildfire burning near Hope, B.C., is "very visible" from Highway 1, local fire crews say.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP nab paddlers after 'alcohol-fueled' escape attempt
Nanaimo RCMP say two drunk boaters were arrested Monday following a "frantic attempt at paddling off into the night." The pair were first spotted around 2:30 a.m. in the waters near Saysutshun Island. A security guard called police to report the small dinghy, which didn't appear to have any lights on.
-
Saanich police seek woman after repeated thefts at liquor store
Saanich police are searching for a woman, and others in a group that she has been spotted with, after multiple thefts were reported at the same liquor store over the summer. Investigators say the liquor store, located in the 3200-block of Shelbourne Street, was stolen from on four ocassions beginning in late June.
-
Vancouver Island brewery buzzing after big win at World Beer Awards
Phillips Brewing & Malting Co. has won three titles at the World Beer Awards this year. The Victoria-based brewery shared the news in a Facebook post Thursday saying it was "immensely proud" of the achievement.