Online or in person, Albertans invited to send condolences to Royal Family

The provincial government is ensuring Albertans have an opportunity to offer their condolences to the Royal Family upon Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.

"For many of us, Her Majesty is the only monarch we’ve ever known, essential to our identity as Albertans and Canadians. In this period of mourning, let’s come together in expressing our compassion and support for the Royal Family, whose devastating loss we share," Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement.

Condolences are being collected online by the Alberta government. The messages are moderated and published on the same page.

Condolence books are also being set up across the province for those who would prefer:

Grande Prairie Grande Prairie Provincial Building, 10320 99 Street Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fort McMurray Fort McMurray Provincial Building, 9915 Franklin Avenue Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Edmonton Alberta legislature, 10800 97 Avenue NW Weekdays and weekends, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Government House, 12845 102 Avenue NW Weekdays and weekends, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Red Deer Red Deer Provincial Building, 4920 51 Street Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Calgary McDougall Centre, 455 6 Street SW Weekdays and weekends, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Medicine Hat Medicine Hat Provincial Building, 346 3rd Street SE Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lethbridge Lethbridge Provincial Building, 200 5 Avenue S Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NO FLOWERS

The public was asked not to bring flowers to leave at public buildings because they will need to be removed for security reasons.

The government said instead of flowers, Albertans could consider donating to one of the Queen's favourite Canadian charities, the Canadian Red Cross Society or Canadian Cancer Society.

MEMORIAL SERVICES

According to the provincial government, memorial services will be organized across the Commonwealth.

Those details have not yet been finalized. But when they are, the Alberta government said it would share how the public could watch or attend.