Online or in person, Albertans invited to send condolences to Royal Family

A book of condolences to the Royal Family after Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, 2022, sits in Edmonton on Sept. 9. A book of condolences to the Royal Family after Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, 2022, sits in Edmonton on Sept. 9.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy

One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

  • Nanaimo RCMP nab paddlers after 'alcohol-fueled' escape attempt

    Nanaimo RCMP say two drunk boaters were arrested Monday following a "frantic attempt at paddling off into the night." The pair were first spotted around 2:30 a.m. in the waters near Saysutshun Island. A security guard called police to report the small dinghy, which didn't appear to have any lights on.

    Nanaimo, B.C., is seen from Saysutshun Island, formerly known as Newcastle Island. (iStock)

  • Saanich police seek woman after repeated thefts at liquor store

    Saanich police are searching for a woman, and others in a group that she has been spotted with, after multiple thefts were reported at the same liquor store over the summer. Investigators say the liquor store, located in the 3200-block of Shelbourne Street, was stolen from on four ocassions beginning in late June.