EDMONTON -- An Ontario man has pleaded guilty to three counts of dangerous driving causing death in a fatal July 2020 crash in Edmonton.

Oscar Benjumea, 26, also pleaded guilty to a fourth count of failing to stop at accident involving death.

He entered the pleas in Alberta Court of Queen's Bench in Edmonton on Friday.

Around 2:20 a.m. on July 3, 2020, an Audi sedan struck the wall of a Starbucks at Calgary Trail and 55 Avenue.

Three people — two women, aged 21 and 20, and a man, 32 — were found dead in the vehicle. They were later identified as Georgia Donovan, Faisal Yousef and Emma Macarthur.

According to an agreed statement of facts produced in court Friday, Benjumea was driving his 2018 Audi Rs5 at a speed of up to 186 km/h in an area with a posted speed limit of 60 km/h.

Benjumea was pulled from the wreck and walked away from the scene, according to court documents.

He was arrested 10 hours later at his home in southwest Edmonton and taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Benjumea was remanded after Friday's hearing. His lawyer is scheduled to appear on May 28 to set a date for a three-day sentencing hearing sometime in the fall.