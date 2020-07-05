EDMONTON -- The third victim killed in a single-vehicle crash in south Edmonton early Friday morning has been identified as Georgia Donovan.

She was one of four people in the Audi RS5 that crashed into the Starbucks on Calgary Trail and 55 Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Donovan, Faisal Yousef and Emma Macarthur have been identified as the three victims.

The driver fled the scene of the crash on foot, police said. Oscar Benjumea, a 25-year-old man from Ontario, was arrested at his home later Friday and eventually charged with dangerous driving causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and driving while disqualified.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

'A LAUGH AND A SMILE I WILL NEVER FORGET'

One of Donovan's coworkers remembered her to CTV News as someone who was always smiling and would do anything for anybody.

Marty Melnychuk, the restaurant general manager at Blues on Whyte and the Commercial Hotel where Donovan worked, had known her for four years.

"People just really can't believe that this happened to Georgia," Melnychuk said.

"It's left a huge void."

In a public Facebook post, he said it was Donovan's parents who came to the restaurant Friday morning to deliver the news after she didn't show up to work.

"There will never be another Georgia Donovan as the hospitality industry lost a great and one of my best friends."

With files from Sarah Plowman