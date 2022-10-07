Organizations helping Ukrainian newcomers settle in Alberta appeal for support

A network of volunteers in Alberta is helping to settle more Ukrainian newcomers than ever before.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress -ucc Alberta Provincial Council (UCC-APC) says it would expect 300 newcomers a week.

For the past few weeks, that number has increased to more than 500, with more displaced Ukrainians anticipated to come in the next few months.

"Given the threat of nuclear war, I am sure that is precipitating the additional people coming to Alberta," said Orysia Boychuk, UCC-APC president.

Approximately 11,300 newcomers have arrived in the province since Feb. 24. Canada has welcomed 100,000.

Another 600,000 displaced Ukrainians have applied to the federal government for emergency visas, Boychuk said.

"We are very grateful that we are able to provide a safe haven for them," Boychuk added. "We are continuing to adjust and support them in the best way possible."

Right now, the UCC-APC and other volunteer-driven organizations are focusing on providing English classes and supplying basic furniture.

"The need to get to work is imperative," Boychuk said. "We are trying to get people the basics of English."

According to Boychuk, the shelves in the UCC-APC's warehouse can't stay stocked.

"As quickly as things are coming in, everything is leaving," she said. "It's going to be ongoing work."

Jorgia Moore, co-founder of the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers, is also feeling that same pressure.

"Some people say it kind of looks like a mosh pit in here when we open because it's just a lot of people," Moore said.

Volunteers prepare the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers for another week of visits (CTV News Edmonton/Jessica Robb).

She says the store allows displaced Ukrainians to select clothes and personal toiletries for free.

"We just want to make sure that they're set up for success in Canada," she added. "We wanted to let them pick out what they wanted, what was their style."

As the war in Ukraine moved past day 225, Boychuck says there's some volunteer fatigue starting to set in.

"We definitely need those donations to continue coming in," she added. "We appeal for support."

