Organizers of Canada Cup football tournament book charter buses after incident on LRT
Organizers of a national sports tournament taking place in Edmonton this month had hoped to take advantage of the LRT to transport players and coaches to events, but an incident last weekend with one of the teams has forced them to change course.
About 400 players, parents and coaching staff representing eight football teams from eight provinces are taking part in Canada Cup.
The event is a tournament for the best high school-aged football players in the country.
The executive director of Football Alberta, the host of the event, says the organization made the commitment to use the LRT in an attempt to be more environmentally friendly.
"We wanted to make an environmental commitment as well as the LRT is extremely convenient to all of our facilities at Clarke, Commonwealth, Lister Hall, the downtown hotels, Foote Field, you name it," Tim Enger told CTV News Edmonton.
But last Saturday, members of Team Alberta were waiting at the South Campus/Fort Edmonton Park LRT station when there was an incident.
"They were approached by someone who was quite agitated and eventually produced allegedly a weapon, and our team vacated the property pretty quickly after that."
Enger said Football Alberta immediately made the decision to pivot to charter buses.
"Within three hours we had everything rebooked on these charter buses."
Enger said he doesn't know how much the decision will cost the organization in the long run.
Football Alberta's Tim Enger speaks to Nahreman Issa.
"A lot of money. The whole event is about $700,000, the additional charge here, we'll find out at the end," he said.
"We're not worried about the cost right now, we're worried about making sure that our athletes and coaching staff are safe. But it’ll definitely be more than a few thousand dollars we'll have to recoup."
He said the incident is unfortunate.
"There were some provinces that did express concern coming into the tournament, and we assured them that in our mind, things were acceptable."
"It's disappointing for the most part. I feel horrible for the city, I feel horrible for Edmonton Events we've been working with. These are great partners of ours who are great supporters of this."
'NO ONE IS PANICKING'
The head coach of Team Quebec said his organization isn't fazed by the incident.
"You never want to be in that type of event, but at the same time, most of our players are coming from Montreal, we also have a metro, so those are the type of stories we kind of see once and a while in our neighbourhood," Alex Surprenant said. "No one is panicking on our side, that's for sure."
Alex Surprenant
Team Quebec is preparing for the gold medal game on Saturday, and Surprenant said the team is having a good time in Edmonton.
"It's great! We have fun, Alberta is doing a good job to receive us, we've had two good games so far. So far, so good for us."
In a statement to CTV News, the City of Edmonton says it takes transit safety seriously, adding that big cities across Canada are facing similar challenges.
"Across Canada, cities are facing significant safety challenges largely caused by the pandemic, opioid crisis and housing challenges. In response, the City of Edmonton is using multiple tools and tactics to improve safety, perception of safety, well-being and integration of services in transit spaces."
Enger said he hopes to see safety improvements soon.
Football Alberta will host the world cup next year, and Enger is hoping to take advantage of the transit system for the event.
"We'll sit down and we'll talk [with the city] about ways of making sure this thing flies, because there's so much good to the LRT. It's not the LRT’s fault. It's the way our society is kind of rolling out right now."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
19-year-old woman died on duty while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
Canada excluded from Google's expansion of AI chatbot Bard
Canada has been left out of a recent expansion of Google's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Bard as the big tech giant continues its fight with the federal government over the Online News Act.
As inflation inches closer to 3 per cent, economists warn progress will stall this year
As inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
FBI finds skulls, other human remains decorating Kentucky man's apartment
When FBI agents arrived at James Nott’s Kentucky apartment with a search warrant on Tuesday, they asked if anyone else was home. 'Only my dead friends,' Nott replied.
Quadriplegic Ontario man hand-cycling across Canada to promote activity after injury
Kevin Mills, a quadriplegic man from Ontario, is hand-cycling across Canada to promote outdoor activity after injury while also charting an accessible nationwide bike route for those with a disability.
Can the family doctor shortage in Canada be fixed?
The lack of family doctors in Canada is affecting patients and the health-care system as a whole. Can this be fixed? This physician thinks it can happen.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede attendance nears 1M mark as 2023 event winds down
Nearly one million people have visited the Calgary Stampede this year with the potential for overall attendance at the 2023 event to be record-breaking.
-
Quiet on set: Major Alberta film productions come to halt amid Hollywood strike
Some major film productions in Calgary are getting put on hold, impacting thousands of film and television workers following an actors' union strike in Hollywood.
-
Calgary-made film tells story of Second World War orphan
The story of a group of Canadian soldiers who found and took care of an orphaned Italian boy in the waning years of the Second World War is now being told.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon chamber pitches 7 per cent spending cut to address city budget shortfall
The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the city to reduce costs across all city departments by seven per cent.
-
'It’s like a mini-Olympics': Team Sask headed to North American Indigenous Games
More than 500 athletes, coaches and staff have arrived in Saskatoon in preparation for their trip out east.
-
Three deaths connected to 'crystal-like' fentanyl in Kindersley
Kindersley RCMP say three deaths in the community have been linked to fentanyl, in a "crystal-like" form, according to police.
Regina
-
Woman killed in two-vehicle collision near Moosomin
RCMP say a woman from Moosomin is dead after her car and a semi collided on Highway 1 early Friday morning.
-
'It’s like a mini-Olympics': Team Sask headed to North American Indigenous Games
More than 500 athletes, coaches and staff have arrived in Saskatoon in preparation for their trip out east.
-
Regina MLA says he was targeted in alleged extortion attempt
A 36-year-old man is accused of trying to extort an elected provincial government official.
Atlantic
-
Police issue update in 1992 disappearance of Kenley Matheson
Police in Nova Scotia have conducted a site visit at a location on Melanson Mountain in relation to the 1992 disappearance of Acadia University student Kenley Matheson.
-
'Find a way to do it': residents of wildfire-ravaged N.S. community anxiously await evacuation exits
With evidence of the devastating May 28 wildfire surrounding them, residents of the Westwood Hills subdivision in Upper Tantallon worry about it happening again.
-
Carbon rebates roll out for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., New Brunswickers to wait until October
The first round of carbon rebates, aimed to help Canadians with the federal government’s new carbon tax implemented on July 1, will roll out to Nova Scotians and Prince Edward Island residents beginning July 15.
Toronto
-
Refugees remain on Toronto streets over funding stalemate, no new federal money announced
Months after $215 million in federal funding for refugee settlement in Toronto ran out, no new money was announced Friday to address what’s been described as a crisis playing out on its downtown streets.
-
Scott Dixon ready to defend title at Honda Indy Toronto, his `home' race where he has won 4 times
This just feels like home to Scott Dixon. The New Zealand native often jokes that as the only IndyCar race in a Commonwealth country, the Honda Indy Toronto is essentially his backyard.
-
GTA mayor readies police, city security ahead of planned 'anti-Pride' protest
The mayor of a Greater Toronto Area city has readied police and city security ahead of an 'anti-pride' protest planned over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after Montreal women report suspicious man asking to pose for nude photos
Two Montreal women are sharing their story about a man who they say approached them on the street posing as a photographer and then asked for nude photos. Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into the complaints.
-
In photos: Thursday's powerful storm in Quebec
Torrential rains, powerful winds and booms of thunder swept through the region, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands across the province and flooding roadways everywhere. Here's a glimpse of what went down.
-
After the storm: Record-breaking rainfall and a possible 2nd tornado near Montreal
A powerful storm that swept through southwestern Quebec on Thursday produced record rainfall, flash flooding, and at least one tornado on the territory -- possibly two.
Ottawa
-
Cleanup begins after tornado hits Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven
As the cleanup continues in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven following Thursday's tornado, a team of investigators are on the scene to assess the size and strength of the tornado
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
A section of Highway 417 through central Ottawa is closed until Monday for construction. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
Residents in Smiths Falls, Ont. concerned about Le Boat fuel spill in Rideau Canal
Residents in Smiths Falls, Ont. are concerned after tourism company Le Boat spilled diesel fuel into the Rideau Canal for the second time.
Kitchener
-
Rent prices soaring in Waterloo region and across Canada
The average asking price for a one-bedroom now surpasses $2,000 in each of the tri-cities and Guelph.
-
58-year-old man faces sexual assault charges in connection to incidents at Kitchener school
A 58-year-old Kitchener man is facing additional changes in relation incidents that allegedly happened at Saint John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.
-
Plumbing problem: Kitchener, Ont. engineer pushing to change Canada's plumbing code
A Kitchener, Ont. engineer is pushing to change the National Plumbing Code of Canada so that all washrooms have a trash can in each stall.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drink
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
-
Crown seeks 18-year sentence in fatal Sudbury arson case
The second man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal 2021 townhouse fire that killed three people in Sudbury's Flour Mill area will have to wait a little longer to receive his sentence.
-
Province shifts Hwy. 11 passing lane project into high gear
The Ontario government is moving ahead with a new passing lane pilot project on Highway 11 between North Bay and Temiskaming Shores.
Winnipeg
-
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
-
Storm brings probable tornado, golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba
A storm on Thursday brought a probable tornado and golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba.
-
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries plan strike, province-wide walkout
Employees with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries are planning a one-day province-wide walkout next week, the workers' union announced Friday.
Vancouver
-
19-year-old woman died on duty while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
-
Vancouver developer informs buyers their 'concrete townhomes' will actually be wood-framed
Buyers of pre-sale units in an "exclusive" townhouse development on Vancouver's west side are frustrated by the developer's seemingly last-minute decision to change building materials.
-
Highway 8 closed between Merritt and Spences Bridge due to mudslide
A mudslide has closed a highway in B.C.'s Interior and there is no estimated time for reopening.
Vancouver Island
-
Watchdog releases details of fatal police shooting of Indigenous man near Tofino
Julian Jones, a 28-year-old Tla-o-qui-aht man, was shot and killed by Mounties on the Opitsaht reserve on Meares Island on Feb. 27, 2021.
-
'It's going to be a very difficult summer': Greater Victoria film industry shaken by Hollywood strike
Thousands of film and television workers in Greater Victoria are on edge Friday, one day after unionized American actors joined film and television writers on the picket lines.
-
New Highway 14 lanes near Sooke to open
The B.C. government says two new lanes of Highway 14 near Sooke are expected to open Friday, as the highway improvement project nears completion.