Organizers of Canada Cup football tournament book charter buses after incident on LRT

An Edmonton LRT is seen on July 14, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton LRT is seen on July 14, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island