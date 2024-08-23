Ottawa announces $16 million for wildfire equipment in Yukon

A $21 million federal-territorial investment will help Yukon acquire firefighting equipment as wildfires trigger evacuations in the north.

At the time of writing, in Yukon, there are three “fires of note” — fires that could impact public safety, a community or critical infrastructure like a highway — two of which are out of control.

There are another 87 active wildfires in the territory, according to the government.

Four of those fires are being actively fought and another nine are being responded to but to a lesser degree.

The remainder are being monitored.

Climate change, primarily driven by human activity like burning coal, oil and gas, is driving an increase in the frequency and severity of wildfires.

Four people were evacuated from a fishing lodge near Wellesley Lake on Monday, CBC news reported.

The $16 million comes from the $256-million federal wildfire equipment fund.

Yukon is contributing $5 million for a total of $21 million over five years.

The funds will help purchase wildland firefighting equipment such as personal protective equipment, weather stations and utility task vehicles as well as pay for training and hiring of additional wildland firefighters.

To date, Yukon has purchased pumps, hoses, radios, and structural protection trailers and equipment with the funding, according to the Aug. 21 announcement.

"The federal government is urgently working to respond to ongoing fires by providing provinces, territories and partners with the support they need to address the challenges posed by wildfires,” said Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson in a press release.

“Through tangible and fast-flowing funding, the Government of Canada is helping to address the current wildfire season and prepare for future challenges."

The federal government has these equipment cost-sharing agreements with many provinces.

Its agreement with Manitoba invests $19.2 million over four years, which the province will match.

For Ontario, each government is putting up $32 million over four years and the tiny province of PEI is matching a $1.5 million federal contribution.

Shortly after a wildfire razed the historic mountain town of Jasper, Alta, the federal government and Alberta announced a joint investment of $57 million over five years.