EDMONTON -- Four patients and two workers at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Alberta Health Services to begin outbreak protocols there.

The outbreak was declared Tuesday, as the province counted more than 400 new cases of the disease and declared a second new outbreak at a Covenant Health palliative and dementia care facility in St. Albert.

AHS officials said the Royal Alex outbreak is so far contained to one unit, and those who are ill are isolated and being treated in designated rooms.

Visits are being restricted, and all at-risk patients are awaiting test results.

Contact tracing has also begun for any other residents or staff who may have been exposed.

The St. Albert outbreak is at the Youville Home.

There, two people have tested positive for COVID-19.