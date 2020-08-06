EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Public Library is partnering with the city to provide some library services outdoors in Sir Winston Churchill Square.

EPL on the Square will provide free WiFi, access to laptops, books and magazines. There will also be physical distanced adult activities including drop-in classes, book clubs and a clothing repair clinic.

The services are meant to support the homeless and vulnerable Edmontonians during the COVID-19 pandemic, but everyone is welcome.

"The Library continues to play a meaningful role in building a better community,” EPL CEO Pilar Martinez said in a written release. "We understand the importance of supporting Edmontonians during this challenging time and are happy to be collaborating with the City of Edmonton and community partners to connect Edmontonians with library services in a temporary outdoor setting.”

Boyle Street, Bissel Centre and Homeward Trust will help connect people to the resources available.

The library services will be available between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. The area will be remain open to pedestrians.