EDMONTON -- Crews responded to a fire at the Moxie's Bar and Grill on Edmonton's west end early Wednesday morning.

The fire at 100 Avenue and 170 Street was reported just after 3 a.m. According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, it was under control within 30 minutes and declared out at 4:30 a.m.

The side of building is damaged. Officials tell CTV News Edmonton there were no injuries.

The restaurant is temporarily closed and was not offering any takeout or delivery options.

The cause of the fire is not yet know.