'Overwhelming evidence': U.S. judge denies release for man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl

GRAPHIC WARNING: This article contains details readers may find disturbing.

Noah Madrano – the man accused on state charges of luring, kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl – has been denied bail release ahead of his trial on U.S. federal charges.

The 41-year-old Oregon man is accused, federally, of six crimes including: travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual contact, possession of child pornography and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

"There is overwhelming evidence…that the defendant poses a risk to the safety of the community," Judge Youlee Yim You said in her ruling Wednesday.

"These are some of the worst allegations I have heard."

The girl's father told CTV News Edmonton that he was happy with the judge's decision.

"This man has shattered our family," he said during the hearing while reading a prepared statement.

"(Madrano) is dangerous. He is devious. He is broken…He has no respect for law enforcement."

The father, who cannot be named, told the judge that in addition to sexually assaulting his child Madrano also beat her, tried to drown her and threatened to kill her.

Prosecutors have alleged that Madrano lured the girl online for more than a year before kidnapping her at an Edmonton school on June 24. He is also accused of assaulting her several times in hotel rooms and recording those assaults, before smuggling her into the U.S. in the trunk of his car.

She and Madrano were found by police and FBI agents in a hotel room in Oregon City, Ore., on July 2.

"My daughter is still locked in that hotel room and in the trunk of his car," her father said of the trauma she's experienced, adding she has trouble sleeping and eating.

"The defendant has no regard for human life. He is a predator," the girl's mother wrote of Madrano in a statement that was read before the judge on her behalf.

'WORK WITH ME': MADRANO'S LAWYER

Madrano's lawyer, Greg Oliveros, wanted his client to go home with his parents under the "most restrictive of release terms."

He suggested Madrano submit to electronic monitoring and pointed out that the family has already posted $50,000 in bail on state charges.

Oliveros also suggested a plea agreement may be possible and encouraged prosecutors to "work with me on the resolution of these cases."

"The community will be safe," he argued. "Quite frankly, I don't see Mr. Madrano going anywhere."

'COMPILATION VIDEO' MADE OF ASSAULTS: PROSECUTOR

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mira Chernick wanted Madrano to remain in jail, calling him an "extreme danger to the community" during a hearing on Monday.

"He has every incentive to flee," she said Wednesday, referring to the maximum life sentence that Madrano faces on the federal charges.

"He cannot be trusted with release now that he has much less to lose."

Chernick has alleged that Madrano stored child pornography, including of the girl he's accused of kidnapping, on a flash drive that he kept in his apartment. She said he asked family members to retrieve it and smuggle it to him in jail.

Madrano's father Dan also spoke at the hearing, saying that he turned the flash drive over to FBI agents.

Madrano also allegedly refused to unlock his phone despite being served with a search warrant for the device. He eventually agreed to comply, after a judge threatened a contempt charge.

"Since his arrest, he has attempted not only to obstruct justice but also to commit more federal crimes," Chernick said.

The attorney said Madrano "lived off of his parents for years while being unemployed," and argued he would have skipped bail because he has little respect for their money.

Chernick alleged that Madrano made a "compilation video" of himself sexually assaulting the girl and added music and his production company's logo to it. She also said he broadcast audio of him having sex with her on "his radio show that aired in Oregon."

None of the allegations made Wednesday have been proven in court.

Madrano pleaded not guilty to all charges and a five-day jury trial has been scheduled for Dec. 13.

If convicted on the federal charges, Madrano faces a maximum life sentence in federal prison and a 15-year mandatory minimum, the FBI said in a news release.

He also faces eight state charges and a trial for those has been scheduled for March 28.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Katie Chamberlain and Nicole Weisberg