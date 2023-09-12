Pair of Oilers' 2023 draft picks among 25 players heading to annual rookie showcase in B.C.

Rogers Place on Feb. 8, 2022. (Source: Edmonton Oilers) Rogers Place on Feb. 8, 2022. (Source: Edmonton Oilers)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News