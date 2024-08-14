EDMONTON
Edmonton

Parks Canada says visitors no longer welcome when Jasper residents return on Friday

Crews work to secure damaged buildings in Jasper, Alta. on July 31, 2024. Crews work to secure damaged buildings in Jasper, Alta. on July 31, 2024.
The Jasper re-entry on Friday will now be for residents only, Parks Canada has announced.

Previously, officials said there was no way to keep non-residents from returning to town on Friday.

Officials have now walked that statement back.

"Re-entry on Aug. 16 is for residents only," Parks Canada posted on Wednesday.

"Resident security concerns have been heard. Your safe return is our priority. We are in this together."

The post says residents will be able to show their Parks Canada-issued resident parking pass or self-declare at park gates, and will in turn receive a resident re-entry guide.

"RCMP will be stationed at the east entrance ensuring everyone entering has a resident re-entry guide," Parks Canada said. "The only entrance to town will be the east entrance."

Anyone without a resident re-entry guide will be directed to drive through the park on Highway 16 without stopping.

Residents who live in Jasper but outside the main townsite will receive instructions about when they can return at a later date.  

