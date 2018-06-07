The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has announced a recall on Golden Pearl Mushroom brand pea shoots, over concerns they could have been contaminated by Listeria.

The CFIA said the company is recalling the GPM brand pea shoots, and consumers should not eat the products included in the recall.

All recalled products are under the brand GPM:

Sweet Pea Shoots (230 g) with UPC 6 84469 00008 7

Pea Shoots (100 g) with UPC 6 84469 00012 4

Pea Shoots (455 g) with UPC 6 84469 00018 6

Consumers are advised to check and see if they have recalled products in their home, and said recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store they were purchased from.

Contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled, but can make someone sick if consumed. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Infected pregnant women may experience mild, flu-like symptoms, but the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or stillbirth.

Severe cases of the illness could be fatal.

The CFIA said the recall was triggered by test results, and the organization is conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to other recalls.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.