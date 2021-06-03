EDMONTON -- A pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash Wednesday evening.

Police responding to the 911 call from 142 Street north of 153 Avenue were told a Subaru WRX travelling north lost control and veered off the road to the right. It hit the female pedestrian, whose age is unknown, on the east sidewalk.

She was declared dead on scene.

The 31-year-old man driving the Subaru was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Charges, including impaired driving, are pending against him.

The area was closed from around 10 p.m., when the crash happened, overnight for investigators. It was opened by Thursday morning.

Anyone who saw the crash are asked to call Edmonton Police Service 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.