EDMONTON -- An SUV hit a pedestrian at one of Edmonton's busiest intersections on Wednesday night.

The person was struck while walking along Jasper Avenue and 109 Street at approximately 10 p.m.

Jasper Avenue's westbound lanes at 109 Street were closed while police were on scene.

An Edmonton police spokesperson did not know the condition of the injured person.