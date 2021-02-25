Advertisement
Pedestrian hit at intersection of Jasper Ave. and 109 St. Wednesday night
Published Thursday, February 25, 2021 7:47AM MST
A pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Jasper Avenue and 109 Street on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
Share:
EDMONTON -- An SUV hit a pedestrian at one of Edmonton's busiest intersections on Wednesday night.
The person was struck while walking along Jasper Avenue and 109 Street at approximately 10 p.m.
Jasper Avenue's westbound lanes at 109 Street were closed while police were on scene.
An Edmonton police spokesperson did not know the condition of the injured person.