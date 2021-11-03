Pedestrian killed in northern Alberta

EDMONTON -

A person walking on a northern Alberta highway was killed on Monday when they were struck by a pickup truck.

RCMP say the 33-year-old man from Chateh, Alta., was walking in the eastbound driving lane of Highway 58 when he was hit by the truck headed in the same direction.

The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. about four kilometres east of High Level.

The victim’s name was not released.

The 65-year-old truck driver from Mackenzie County was not hurt.

High Level is 740 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.