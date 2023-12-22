A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after he was dragged by a pickup in north Edmonton on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to 132 Avenue and 82 Street at 8:30 p.m..

Police say a 67-year-old woman driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck hit a 41-year-old man who was believed to be in a marked crosswalk.

According to police, the driver kept going, dragging the man for about 80 metres.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.