

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that sent one woman to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to 118 Avenue and 86 Street around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

They were told a woman had been struck by a Dodge Ram 3500 travelling west on 118 Avenue.

Allegedly, the 32-year-old woman was hit when she stepped off the northeast curb in an attempt to cross the street southbound.

Police believe she was trying to cross the street against the light.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the major collision unit has taken over the investigation.

As of Monday morning, no charges had been laid against the 48-year-old man driving the truck.

Witnesses are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.