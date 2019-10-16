

CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON -- A person has died after being struck by a train in Blackfalds, according to RCMP.

The collision happened at a train crossing in the central Alberta town Wednesday night sometime after 4:30 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian was struck at Broadway Avenue and Gregg Street in the centre of town. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The area is expected to be closed for "several hours" as RCMP investigate. Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route.

Police have not confirmed the deceased person's identity.